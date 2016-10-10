Global Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market (Inulin, Sucrose) Analysis & Forecasts 2016-2024 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --
Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Fructooligosaccharides (FOS) Market Analysis By Source (Inulin, Sucrose) By Application (Food & Beverages, Infant Formula, Dietary Supplements, Animal Feed, Pharmaceuticals) And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.
The global fructooligosaccharides (FOS) market is expected to reach USD 3.52 billion by 2024
Increasing consumption of functional food in North America and Europe is expected to drive the market over the next eight years.
Rising use of FOS combinations with probiotic strains including synbiotics in products such as bakery, chocolates, fat reduction creams and drinking yogurts is expected to have a positive impact on the market over the next seven years. In addition, rising demand for dietary products in Asia Pacific is expected to propel industry growth over the forecast period.
Increasing consumer awareness regarding the occurrence of chronic diseases such as rickets and diabetes is expected to augment product need over projected period. The introduction of novel manufacturing techniques using highly efficient purification systems, recombinant enzymes, new substrates and enzyme engineering are being used to reduce cost. This is expected to increase market penetration of the product over the forecast period.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Methodology and Scope
2. Executive Summary
3. FOS Industry Outlook
4. FOS Source Outlook
5. FOS Application Outlook
6. FOS Regional Outlook
7. Competitive Landscape
- BENEO-Orafti SA
- Cargill, Incorporated
- Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA
- FrieslandCampina Domo
- Jarrow Formulas, Inc
- Roquette Freres
- Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd
- Cheil Foods & Chemicals Inc.
- Baolingbao Biology, Co. Ltd.
- GTC Nutrition
- Nutriagaves de Mexico S.A de C.V.
For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/jq4mr8/fructooligosacchar
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716