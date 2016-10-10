

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - SVG Capital (SVI.L) notes the statement by HarbourVest regarding their proposal for the acquisition of 100% of the Company's investment portfolio.



The Company confirms it has received a proposal from HarbourVest Partners L.P. in relation to the Asset Purchase Transaction. The Company's advisers will meet with HarbourVest's advisers later today to understand the details of the Asset Purchase Transaction.



The company noted HarbourVest's comment that there can be no certainty that such an Asset Purchase Transaction will be effected or as to its terms.



The Company continues to work with Goldman Sachs AIMS Group and CPPIB to finalise the outstanding diligence items for the Proposed Investment Portfolio Sale announced on Thursday 6 October 2016. These outstanding items are very focused and technical in nature and are taking place concurrently with final contract negotiations. All parties are devoting significant resources to finalising terms as quickly as possible.



The Board continues to be focused on maximising shareholder value. The Company will update shareholders in due course.



