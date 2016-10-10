LANCASTER, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- Fulton Bank, N.A., a subsidiary of Fulton Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: FULT), announced today that Susan Lonergan has joined its team as the Regional President for the Philadelphia market and the surrounding area, including Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties.

"We're very pleased to welcome Susan Lonergan to our team," said Craig Roda, Chairman and CEO of Fulton Bank. "Susan has a proven track record of building and motivating teams to provide outstanding service to customers and grow relationships. Her leadership, wealth of experience and drive to meet the needs of customers will help Fulton Bank expand its presence in the Philadelphia and Southeastern PA markets."

Lonergan joins Fulton with 30 years of banking experience. For nearly 10 years, Lonergan served as a commercial relationship manager for CoreStates in the Philadelphia market. There she honed her expertise in client service, loan underwriting and investment management, and also acquired extensive knowledge of southeastern Pennsylvania.

Most recently, Lonergan served as the small business strategy and planning executive for Bank of America. In that role, she led the effort to integrate sales channels and product teams, advance referral strategies across lines of business, and improve product delivery to small businesses.

Throughout her 18-year tenure at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Lonergan progressively advanced in her responsibilities, serving as a regional sales manager for the Mideast and Northeast regions, director of advisory and client experience, and president and COO of Merrill Lynch Credit Corp.

Lonergan is a Summa Cum Laude graduate of DeSales University with a B.S. in accounting.

Learn more about Fulton Bank at FultonBank.com.

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3065412



Contact:

Laura J. Wakeley

Office: 717-291-2616



