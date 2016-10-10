ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL--(Marketwired - October 10, 2016) - uBreakiFix Wellington relocated to Royal Palm Beach on Oct. 4 at 300 S. State Rd. 7.

The growing technology repair company specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most other technical problems at its more than 240 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Royal Palm Beach is owned by Daniel and Vincent Sotomayor. This is the first location for Vincent Sotomayor, who hopes to open more stores in the area in the near future. Daniel Sotomayor owns several stores locally, including uBreakiFix Jensen Beach, which opened in early May. The pair is also opening a location in Stuart, Florida in late September.

Vincent, an army veteran with an engineering background, saw an opportunity to get involved with uBreakiFix after Daniel opened several stores in Florida and Wisconsin. He has high hopes for the relocated store.

"We're relocating to better serve the community," said Vincent Sotomayor. "We will be surrounded by major cellphone carriers in the area and hope to offer a world-class service experience for not only smartphone repairs but for tablets, computers and game consoles, as well."

The increasing cost of devices has made technology replacement difficult and expensive, which motivated savvy millennial duo, Justin Wetherill and David Reiff, to provide another option. uBreakiFix was founded in 2009, and the pair later partnered with Eddie Trujillo to offer a brick and mortar tech repair option that was quick, affordable and most importantly, provided a quality customer experience.

"We want to build trust with our customers by taking the traumatic experience of damaged devices and making the repair process simple," said uBreakiFix founder Justin Wetherill. "As we expand into Royal Palm Beach, we want the community to know there are options beyond replacement, and uBreakiFix is here to provide them with a trusted alternative."

uBreakiFix offers repair services for all brands of smartphones, tablets, computers and game consoles. The brand's ability to fix anything with a power button sets it apart from the competition. Each repair comes with a 90-day warranty.

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year.

uBreakiFix Royal Palm Beach is located at 300 S. State Rd. 7 Royal Palm Beach, FL 33414 and can be reached at (561) 422-2200 or via email at RoyalPalm@uBreakiFix.com. For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

About uBreakiFix

Founded in 2009, uBreakiFix specializes in the repair of small electronics, ranging from smartphones, game consoles, tablets, computers and everything in between. Cracked screens, water damage, software issues, camera issues and most any other problem can be repaired by visiting uBreakiFix stores across the U.S. and in Canada. For more information, visit ubreakifix.com.

