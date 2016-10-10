

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose back above $50 a barrel amid signs that the oil market will be brought into balance next year.



WTI light sweet crude oil was up 70 cents at $50.53 a barrel, near its highest since June.



The IEA says mankind is getting better at energy efficiency.



'The large emerging economies are moving to center stage in the clean energy transition and the fight against air pollution, driven by energy efficiency and renewables,' Fatih Birol, IEA executive director, said in a statement.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX