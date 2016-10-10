Swanstrom and Sibbern Leading Corporate Solutions and Information Services NEW YORK, Oct. 10, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) today announced that Stacie Swanstrom and Bjørn Sibbern have been promoted to Executive Vice President of the firm's Corporate Solutions and Global Information Services businesses, respectively. Both positions report directly to Adena Friedman, President and Chief Operating Officer, Nasdaq and reinforce the company's vision to continue to provide clients with greater value through financial technologies and solutions.



"The Corporate Solutions and Information Services businesses provide unique opportunities for Nasdaq to better serve our clients, as we focus on expanding our core product and financial technology offerings, developing innovative solutions and expanding through recent strategic acquisitions," said Friedman. "Stacie and Bjørn's proven track records in business-building and ability to foster and grow valuable client relationships positions Nasdaq to further evolve these businesses through best-in-class product development, industry partnership and collaboration as well as geographic expansion to deliver greater value for our clients."



Swanstrom was appointed Senior Vice President to lead Nasdaq Corporate Solutions in June 2015 and has steered the business through several strategic initiatives this year including the launch of Nasdaq IR Insight™ and the successful acquisitions of Marketwired and Boardvantage. These activities frame Nasdaq Corporate Solution's vision to build an integrated suite of market intelligence, workflow and collaboration solutions to support the investor relations, corporate communications and corporate governance functions at private and public companies. Swanstrom has more than 20 years of experience at Nasdaq and previously managed a successful portfolio of software and connectivity solutions for Nasdaq's Global Trading and Market Services business.



Sibbern will be responsible for leading the strategic direction of GIS while continuing to drive growth across Nasdaq's index and data businesses. He has been with Nasdaq for 12 years, most recently responsible for leading and growing Nasdaq's Global Commodities business, while also serving as President of the Nasdaq Copenhagen Exchange. Sibbern initiated Nasdaq's investment and managed the successful launch and first year operations of Nasdaq's Futures Exchange (NFX) in 2015. Prior, he managed the company's Nordic Cash Equities and Derivatives Markets.



Sibbern succeeds Salil Donde who joined Nasdaq almost two years ago, and has led the data and index business to a solid growth in revenue and profit during his tenure. He was instrumental in growing Nasdaq's presence as one of the largest smart beta index providers by assets under management, helped to launch more than a dozen new data products globally, and reinforced The Nasdaq Stock Market as a premier listing venue for issuers to launch new exchange traded products. Donde brought his experience as a data and analytics business CEO to the role and successfully restructured the business for further innovation and to meet current and potential client needs. He is leaving the organization to pursue other opportunities outside of Nasdaq.



Nasdaq Global Information Services represents approximately $520 million or 24 percent of Nasdaq's total annual net revenues and Corporate Solutions represents approximately $318 million or 15 percent of Nasdaq's total annual net revenues.



About Nasdaq: Nasdaq (Nasdaq:NDAQ) is a leading provider of trading, clearing, exchange technology, listing, information and public company services across six continents. Through its diverse portfolio of solutions, Nasdaq enables customers to plan, optimize and execute their business vision with confidence, using proven technologies that provide transparency and insight for navigating today's global capital markets. As the creator of the world's first electronic stock market, its technology powers more than 70 marketplaces in 50 countries, and 1 in 10 of the world's securities transactions. Nasdaq is home to more than 3,700 listed companies with a market value of $9.3 trillion and 18,000 corporate clients. To learn more, visit: nasdaq.com/ambition or business.nasdaq.com.



