IRVINE, CA--(Marketwired - October 10, 2016) - Stanbridge College announced that they have opened one of the largest medical training virtual reality labs in the US featuring zSpace virtual reality (VR) all-in-one computers. The lab features software provided by zSpace, as well as partner applications Cyber Science 3D' and Cyber Anatomy' that allows virtual dissection of human and animal anatomical models.

As the 18 th lab facility on campus, the VR Lab enables Stanbridge College students to observe and interact with high-fidelity, virtual-holographic 3D models and animations. Students can learn from over 1,000 models of biological and anatomical structures ranging from a cell to a human or animal's body and body systems. These models give students in the Nursing, Occupational and Physical Therapy, and Veterinary Technology programs at Stanbridge College a new perspective on core theoretical concepts needed for patient care.

Using a stylus and 3D glasses, students can virtually 'lift' an object off of the zSpace screen, manipulating and adjusting it to see it at different angles and magnify it for fine details. Students can dissect layers and components of a model for a deeper understanding of interconnectivity.

"Stanbridge College exemplifies the educational institutions around the world that are pioneering the use of zSpace virtual reality to provide their students with learning experiences that will prepare them to compete at the top of the medical professions," said Paul Kellenberger, CEO, zSpace. "We are excited to collaborate with Mr. Weersasuriya and pioneering faculty members and students."

"Our goal is to give our students every opportunity to learn in a way that fits their needs," said Mr. Yasith Weerasuriya, President of Stanbridge College. "We are very pleased to partner with zSpace Education Systems and expand our classroom technology initiative by adding virtual reality technology to our existing complement of high-fidelity human and canine simulation manikins, synthetic and real human cadavers, and world-class skills labs. This extension of opportunities for kinesthetic learning gives our students an advantage as they prepare for professional licensure and employment."

"The models jump off of the screen and right into the hands of our students," said, Dr. Mark Petersen, OTD, OTR/L, instructor for the Master of Science in Occupational Therapy program at Stanbridge College. "They can move them in all different angles and see every detail of how a neck muscle moves along with the spine or how a heart pumps blood. It's something that no one model, video, photo, book, or live resource can really provide. Our students have both real and now virtual resources to learn and understand complex anatomy, symptoms, pain, illness, and the overall health of their patients and clients."

Stanbridge College's VR Lab will also provide students with access to the Smithsonian X 3D Explorer and thousands of 3D images of items from the institution's museums, research centers, and National Zoo collections.

The new VR Lab at Stanbridge College is one of the facilities on campus with advanced training technology for nursing and allied health programs. Woven into the curriculum, these labs provide simulated environments and real-world equipment for students to learn core concepts and practice their clinical skills. In the past two years, Stanbridge launched the West Coast's first Human Cadaver Lab with synthetic human cadavers from SynDaver' Labs and real human cadavers. The Veterinary Technology program also opened two fully-functional teaching clinics that provided facilities for surgical, examination, and vaccine clinics for live animals along with the world's first high-fidelity, canine patient training simulator for veterinary technician training.

About zSpace

zSpace is a leading-edge technology provider that delivers a new way of learning with its flagship product, zSpace®. Focused on STEM education, medical instruction, and corporate training, zSpace inspires and accelerates understanding through real world virtual reality. zSpace was named "Cool Vendor" by Gartner, Inc. and awarded "Best New Product" by Tech and Learning Magazine. zSpace is a privately held, venture backed company located in Sunnyvale, California, and has been granted more than 30 patents for its innovative technologies. For more information, visit www.zspace.com or follow on Twitter @zSpace.

About Stanbridge College

Founded in 1996, Stanbridge College offers specialized degrees at the Master, Bachelor, and Associate levels in the fields of Nursing and Allied Health. Stanbridge is based in Irvine, California with an annual enrollment of over 1,300 students.

For each year from 2009 through 2015, Stanbridge has been named to the President's Higher Education Community Service Honor Roll, the highest federal recognition a college or university can receive for its commitment to volunteering, service-learning, and civic engagement. In 2016, Stanbridge College was awarded the Gold Award for Excellence in Community Service from The California Association of Private Postsecondary Schools (CAPPS) for offering students quality higher education while simultaneously maintaining efforts to assist the local community. In 2013, Stanbridge College received the Accrediting Commission of Career Schools and Colleges (ACCSC) Community Service Award for outstanding outreach to the local and global community. Stanbridge College has been selected as a 2014-2015 School of Excellence by the ACCSC, and also received its 2015 Excellence in Student Services Award for creating a comprehensive student services program that enhances student achievement outcomes. Institutional Research & Evaluation, Inc., has named Stanbridge College one of America's Best Technical Colleges for each year from 2009 through 2015. For more information, visit www.stanbridge.edu.

