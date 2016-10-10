OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development, will be at the National Research Council of Canada's Aerospace Manufacturing Technology Centre, at the Universite de Montreal, to make an important funding announcement for aerospace research and innovation.

Date: Tuesday, October 11, 2016 Time: Announcement: 10:15 a.m. Media should arrive by 10:00 a.m. Parking spaces have been reserved in Building #13, Pavillon J.- Armand-Bombardier (adjacent to the Aerospace Manufacturing Technology Centre). To obtain a free parking pass, media should indicate to security they are covering the event at the National Research Council. Location: Aerospace Manufacturing Technology Centre, Equipment Lab National Research Council of Canada Universite de Montreal 5145 Decelles Avenue Montreal, Quebec

