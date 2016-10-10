Merchant Research Consulting, Ltd. informs that a wide choice of in-demand topical research reports, presenting detailed analyses of different chemicals markets, are available at its website.

Adipic acid prices rise given lower supply and healthy demand

The adipic acid market in the US and Europe has been recently demonstrating an upward trend with respect to adipic acid prices in contrast to an opposite trend for cyclohexane (CX), which is the adipic acid precursor in the nylon 6,6 production chain. This upward trend for adipic acid is buoyed by healthy demand from its main sectors consuming, a clearly marked decrease in adipic acid exports from Asia to Europe and the USA, and seasonal factors. Even the last year's closure of Invista's 220,000 t/y plant in Orange (Texas) might be instrumental in driving bullish moods at the adipic acid market, as this U.S.-based capacity has been closed, but the demand has remained. It seems that Invista's decision might be commercially viable in the long run as the future demand for adipic acid might level off quite soon, while the expansion and building of adipic acid production capacities will address recent capacity shut-downs. More trustworthy information on the adipic acid market can be found in insightful report "Adipic Acid (ADPA): 2016 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2020

Dioctyl phthalate production is declining in Europe and the US

Dioctyl phthalate is mainly used in plasticizer-related applications, which could be a prospective business as the plasticizer market is currently on the rise. However, the downside of phthalate-based plasticizers is their toxicity and adverse effects for human health and environment. There are numerous studies confirming the link of phthalates to obesity, low birth weight in infants and even autism. To this extent, the use of dioctyl phthalate, as well as exposure to phthalates in general, became a matter of serious concern demonstrated by governments of different countries, including the EU countries, the USA, Canada, Japan, South Korea, etc. These concerns found strong basis in environmental and health regulations, like the US Environmental Protection Agency's Phthalates Action Plan. Due to the strict environment regulations especially in Europe and North America, dioctyl phthalate production will continue to decline in the coming years, while the market for non-phthalate plasticizers are expected to witness growth. In 2014, phthalates accounted for 70% of global plasticizer consumption, down from approximately 88% in 2005. However, dioctyl phthalate (DOP) continues to be used in medical and sanitary products, like blood bags and dialysis equipment, where it is indispensible. A comprehensive analysis of the world dioctyl phthalate market is available in the topical study "Dioctyl Phthalate (DOP): 2016 World Market Outlook and Forecast up to 2020

Demand for gallium grows, but profit margins remain tight

The demand for gallium and its products has been growing at a steady pace, driven by a range of high-tech applications, including LEDs; flat panel displays (FPDs); smart phones; lighting devices; electronic components (e.g. semiconductors and integrated circuits); copper, indium, gallium and selenium (CIGS) solar modules; to name only a few. All these applications are actually high-growth sectors with vast commercial, environmental and technological potential. Despite such robust growth, the producers' profit margins at the gallium market are quite modest. The current volumes of gallium supply are more than sufficient. Primary sources of gallium are also amply supplemented by secondary sources. Recycling as a source of gallium is gaining momentum among various countries, industries and manufacturers, thus acting as an additional source of gallium to the market. However, it is expected that the price for gallium will gradually grow. The role of governments and state support, for instance in the form of subsidies, is crucial in uplifting the gallium market since the help rendered by stakeholders and policymakers to such sectors as photovoltaics is vital. For instance, the government of Japan took a decision to subsidize the solar electronics sector, which is very beneficial of Japan's gallium market, which ranks the leading position in the world. An all-round overview of the world's market for gallium is provided in the topical report "Gallium: 2016 World Market Review and Forecast

Sulfur hexafluoride to cope with terrorist attacks

Sulfur hexafluoride (SF 6 ) is a relatively nontoxic and inert gas with versatile applications. One of these applications includes sulfur hexafluoride use as a tracer of airflow in buildings. In such capacity, it can be also used in experiments to test infiltration rates and ventilation efficiency. For example, in one study this compound was used as a non-toxic test gas and was released into the surroundings and monitored as it drifted around the environment. The purpose behind this study was to investigate how toxic gas might spread in the course of terrorist attacks throughout underground stations in London, New York City and other urban locations. The topical report "Sulfur: 2016 World Market Review and Forecast" gives access to detailed info on sulfur market on various geographical scales.

Nedmag's strategy of diversification of magnesium products is advantageous

The market for magnesia products is very diverse with multiple products and various opportunities and challenges. Companies that are able to effectively diversify its product portfolios might achieve additional competitive advantages. A good example of such companies is Nedmag based in Netherlands. The Netherlands, together with the USA and Japan, are major producers of synthetic magnesia from seawater or brines. Nedmag describes its reserve base as "the unique salt layer" with "magnesium salt of unparalleled purity", allowing production of very high-quality products. Nedmag specializes in the production of high-quality dead burned magnesium oxide (DBM), magnesium chloride, magnesium hydroxide suspension and calcium chloride (the latter is a by-product of magnesium oxide production and is sold as solutions in various concentrations or in solids as prills). Each step of the company's production chain from the extraction of magnesium chloride to the output of a very high-grade soft-burned magnesium oxide powder known as Caustic Calcined Magnesia (CCM) undergoes substantial optimization to generate maximal commercial effect and meet customer needs in the best possible manner. Diversification of products help Nedmag to cater for different applications, including refractories, pulp bleaching, road maintenance, oil gas exploration, food additives, waste water management, fertilizers, cosmetics, etc. The insightful report "Magnesium and Compounds: 2016 World Market Review and Forecast" offers a comprehensive guide to the global market for magnesium and its compounds.

