Global DNA Sequencing Market, 2020: Emerging Technologies and Applications - Market Set to Grow at a Five-Year CAGR of 18.7% from 2015 to 2020, Reaching Nearly $13.8 billion by 2020 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 10, 2016

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "DNA Sequencing: Emerging Technologies and Applications" report to their offering.

The global market for sequencing products has grown to $5.9 billion in 2015 from $5.3 billion in 2014. The market is expected to grow at a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 18.7% from 2015 to 2020, reaching nearly $13.8 billion by 2020.

The scope of the report includes sequencing technologies, applications, industries, initiatives, markets, patents and companies. The markets for sequencing products and services are given for the years 2014, 2015 and 2020.



This report reviews the main sequencing platforms, and explains why genetic variation is important for many applications, including clinical testing. It then discusses some of the top research initiatives that are contributing to sequencing markets. Industry market driving forces are also discussed.



The report covers the sequencing markets by workflow, including sample preparation products; sequencing instruments and consumables; informatics; and sequencing services. It includes the sequencing instrument market by platform: Sanger and next-generation technologies, and by instrument class: low-throughput, high-throughput, benchtop and handheld. The report covers the markets for the main sequencing end-use applications, including research (R&D, drug discovery and development, biotech); clinical; and applied (consumer, forensics, microbial genomics, agricultural genomics).



The report covers the sequencing clinical markets, including by test complexity, indication and test purpose. Test complexity refers to the multiplexing (e.g., the number of genes covered) and coverage (e.g., the extent to which the genome is covered) of the test. Examining the market by test complexity provides valuable insight into which products (e.g., sample preparation, sequencing instrument, informatics) will be in demand in the future.



The report provides market data and forecasts for sequencing-based diagnostics by specific applications, including those for cancer, rare diseases, common diseases, transplant and reproductive health.



The report analyzes specific sequencing-related industries, including next-generation sequencing instruments (including market share data for the main instrument companies); droplet digital PCR; target enrichment and amplification; specialist DNA polymerase; noninvasive prenatal testing (including market share data for the leading companies); preimplantation genetic diagnosis and screening; liquid biopsy; immune sequencing; informatics industry; and human leukocyte antigen (HLA) typing industry.



More than 225 companies in the sequencing industry are profiled in this report and a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from 2014 through early 2016, including key alliance trends is provided.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1: Introduction



Chapter 2: Executive Summary



Chapter 3: Overview



Chapter 4: Technologies



Chapter 5: DNA Sequencing Applications



Chapter 6: Clinical Sequencing Applications



Chapter 7: Sequencing Industry



Chapter 8: Sequencing Markets



Chapter 9: Sequencing Patents



Chapter 10: Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p6fflb/dna_sequencing

