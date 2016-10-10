European Urinary Incontinence Slings Market Report 2016 - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "European Market Report for Urinary Incontinence Slings 2016 - MedCore" report to their offering.

There are four main categories recognized for urinary incontinence, with 50% of cases diagnosed as stress urinary incontinence (SUI). Surgical treatment using a urinary incontinence sling is one of the most recommended options to help SUI patients become incontinence-free.

Male sling procedures help address urinary incontinence stemming from weakness of the sphincter or difficulties following transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP) procedures performed to treat benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

They are best suited for men with mild to moderate urinary incontinence and can be performed on an inpatient or outpatient basis. Following an incision to the groin, a synthetic mesh is implanted in the groin area to compress the urethra below it.

Female urinary incontinence affects approximately 10% of the population at some point in their lives. Urinary incontinence affects both women and men; however, there is a greater prevalence of incontinence amongst women. The difference is often attributed to changes that occur during pregnancy and childbirth as well as additional factors such as menopause.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Disease Overview

2.1 Basic Anatomy

2.2 Urinary Pathology And Disorders

2.3 Patient Demographics

3. Product Assessment

3.1 Product Portfolios

3.2 Regulatory Issues And Recalls

3.3 Clinical Trials

4. Country Profiles

4.1 Introduction

4.1.1.1 Population

4.1.1.2 Median Age

4.1.1.3 GDP Per Capita

4.1.1.4 Price Index

5. Urinary Incontinence Sling Market

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Overview

5.3 Market Analysis And Forecast

5.4 Drivers And Limiters

5.5 Competitive Market Share Analysis

Companies Mentioned

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/j75l22/european_market

