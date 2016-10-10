Global E-Commerce Market 2016-2020: Increase in Social Media Advertising / High Dependency on Investor Money / Increasing Adoption of RTB - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global E-Commerce Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The global e-commerce market to grow at a CAGR of 19.42% during the period 2016-2020.

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global e-commerce market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers e-commerce sales through desktops only. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Webrooming is just the opposite of showrooming and is a major trend in the e-commerce market where the customers read the reviews of the product and buy it in the store. Retail vendors are also increasing their online presence mainly because consumers prefer not to make the purchase if the product has a minimal online presence.

According to the report, increase in social media advertising will be a key driver for market growth. E-commerce is fast embracing the social media platforms as these are seen as an ideal platform to acquire new clients and customers. As the social media penetration is rapidly increasing, e-commerce advertisers are using display banner ads and sponsored content to attract customers.

Social media is becoming popular platforms for engaging the audience effectively and measuring the impact of an ad. The posts on social media platforms such as Facebook and Twitter generate traffic to the company's website and increase the awareness about the company's services and products offered to a large customer base, which thereby increases credibility.

Further, the report states that retaining customer's interest is one of the biggest challenges faced by e-commerce vendors. In offline retail stores, staff members help the buyers pick the right product or engages them in such a way that they end up buying a product. However, in e-commerce, customers have complete control over their buying decisions.

Thus, it becomes difficult for an e-commerce vendor to engage customers. If their webpage or mobile application is not appealing or interactive enough, they will be losing customers to competitors. Therefore, vendors are using SEO techniques to enhance their presence, and collecting data from cache files and social networks to learn about customer preferences.

Key vendors

Alibaba

Amazon

Apple

eBay

PayPal

Other prominent vendors

ASOS

Barnes & Noble

Best Buy

Costco

GameStop

Groupon

J. C. Penney

Kohl's

Liberty Interactive

LL Bean

Lowe's

Macy's

Newegg

MasterCard

Sears Holdings

Softcard

Staples

Target

The Home Depot

Visa

The Wal-Mart Stores

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/gqdhdw/global_ecommerce

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716