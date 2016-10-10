AXA will be solo corporate sponsor for the museum's Super Sábado: Día de los Muertos!

AXA in the United States, a leader in providing life insurance and annuity products, announced today that it will be sponsoring El Museo del Barrio's Super Sábado: Día de los Muertos on Saturday, Oct. 15. AXA is sponsoring this event as a part of the company's larger celebration of National Hispanic Heritage Month, which lasts September 15 through October 15.

"AXA has been celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month at our offices for several years and this year we are excited to expand that celebration beyond our walls to El Museo del Barrio and the broader community," said Laurent Marvy, Chief Talent and Diversity Officer, AXA. "Learning about and participating in new cultural opportunities is an important part of our Diversity and Inclusion practices as it helps us broaden our understanding of our colleagues and customers and therefore allows us to better serve them."

HERO (Hispanic Employee Resource Organization), one of AXA's Employee Resource Groups (ERG), is leading the charge for AXA's celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month by organizing internal employee events as well as AXA's participation in community events such as El Museo del Barrio's Día de los Muertos. HERO's mission is to promote Hispanic cultural awareness through education, empowerment and engagement in the AXA community. HERO has scheduled multiple events throughout AXA's locations in New York City, New Jersey, Syracuse, and Charlotte. Through these events, Hispanic employees will be able to share with and educate their colleagues on their heritage through food, blogs and cultural awareness events

Super Sábado: Día de los Muertos! is a public program that celebrates Mexico's beloved 3,000 year-old tradition and is the museum's largest program in its Super Sábado! series. This free, public event will take place October 15 at El Museo del Barrio, 1230 Fifth Avenue at 104 Street in New York City from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM. Activities will include a street procession with professional folklore dancers, face-painting, art-making, storytelling, gallery visits, and performances. Artist-crafted altars will be displayed at the center of the celebration. Visit www.elmuseo.org for more information.

