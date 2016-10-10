Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Defense Spends (Air Force, Army and Navy) 2012 to 2020" report to their offering.

The report "Global Defense Spends (Air Force, Army and Navy) 2012 to 2020" has considered Revenue Expenditure which includes troop training, institutional education, construction and maintenance of various undertakings and capital expenditure (capex) covering research and development (R&D), procurement, maintenance, transportation and storage of weaponry and other equipment to portray the total global defense spends.

Key Findings:

Features key historical data on the global defense spends from 2012 to 2015.

Provides key forecast statistics on the overall defense spends from 2016 to 2020.

Provides segmentation data of the global defense market.

Reasons To Buy:

Understand the global defense market using market and segmentation analytics.

Identify global industry trends by analyzing the historical industry data.

Use the sector market sizing and budget allocation data to understand the current landscape and forecasts to discover the future direction of the global defense market.

Formulate crucial business strategies and make the right investment decisions using forecast figures.

Report Structure:

1 Introduction

2 Global Defense Spends Market Size

3 Defense Spends in Australia: Market Size

4 Defense Spends in Pakistan: Market Size

5 Defense Spends in Japan: Market Size

6 Defense Spends in India: Market Size

7 Defense Spends in Malaysia: Market Size

8 Defense Spends in Sri Lanka: Market Size

9 Defense Spends in Thailand: Market Size

10 Defense Spends in France: Market Size

11 Defense Spends in Greece: Market Size

12 Defense Spends in Italy: Market Size

13 Defense Spends in Netherlands: Market Size

14 Defense Spends in Norway: Market Size

15 Defense Spends in Poland: Market Size

16 Defense Spends in Portugal: Market Size

17 Defense Spends in Sweden: Market Size

18 Defense Spends in Ukraine: Market Size

19 Defense Spends in United Kingdom: Market Size

20 Defense Spends in South Africa: Market Size

21 Defense Spends in Nigeria: Market Size

22 Defense Spends in Chile: Market Size

23 Defense Spends in Colombia: Market Size

24 Defense Spends in United States: Market Size

25 Defense Spends in Mexico: Market Size

26 Appendix

