Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Defense Spends (Air Force, Army and Navy) 2012 to 2020" report to their offering.
The report "Global Defense Spends (Air Force, Army and Navy) 2012 to 2020" has considered Revenue Expenditure which includes troop training, institutional education, construction and maintenance of various undertakings and capital expenditure (capex) covering research and development (R&D), procurement, maintenance, transportation and storage of weaponry and other equipment to portray the total global defense spends.
Key Findings:
- Features key historical data on the global defense spends from 2012 to 2015.
- Provides key forecast statistics on the overall defense spends from 2016 to 2020.
- Provides segmentation data of the global defense market.
Reasons To Buy:
- Understand the global defense market using market and segmentation analytics.
- Identify global industry trends by analyzing the historical industry data.
- Use the sector market sizing and budget allocation data to understand the current landscape and forecasts to discover the future direction of the global defense market.
- Formulate crucial business strategies and make the right investment decisions using forecast figures.
Report Structure:
1 Introduction
2 Global Defense Spends Market Size
3 Defense Spends in Australia: Market Size
4 Defense Spends in Pakistan: Market Size
5 Defense Spends in Japan: Market Size
6 Defense Spends in India: Market Size
7 Defense Spends in Malaysia: Market Size
8 Defense Spends in Sri Lanka: Market Size
9 Defense Spends in Thailand: Market Size
10 Defense Spends in France: Market Size
11 Defense Spends in Greece: Market Size
12 Defense Spends in Italy: Market Size
13 Defense Spends in Netherlands: Market Size
14 Defense Spends in Norway: Market Size
15 Defense Spends in Poland: Market Size
16 Defense Spends in Portugal: Market Size
17 Defense Spends in Sweden: Market Size
18 Defense Spends in Ukraine: Market Size
19 Defense Spends in United Kingdom: Market Size
20 Defense Spends in South Africa: Market Size
21 Defense Spends in Nigeria: Market Size
22 Defense Spends in Chile: Market Size
23 Defense Spends in Colombia: Market Size
24 Defense Spends in United States: Market Size
25 Defense Spends in Mexico: Market Size
26 Appendix
