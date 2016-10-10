BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES



(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):



BlackRock Emerging Europe plc



(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):



An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )



An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )



An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )



An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )



Other (please specify): ( )



(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):



Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (and/or acting for its affiliates) as discretionary investment manager on behalf of multiple managed portfolios



(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):



(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v):



6 October 2016



(6). Date on which issuer notified:



10 October 2016



(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached (vi, vii):



12%



(8). Notified details:



A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix)



Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB00B0BN1P96



Situation previous to the triggering transaction:

Number of Shares: 4,318,870

Number of Voting rights: 4,318,870



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Number of shares: 4,328,370

Direct:

Number of voting rights:

Direct (xi):

Indirect (xii): 4,328,370



% of voting rights (x):

Direct:

Indirect: 12.02%



B. Qualifying Financial Instruments



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument:



Expiration date (xiii):



Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):



Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:



% of voting rights:



C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi)



Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:



Type of financial instrument: Nil



Exercise price:



Expiration date (xvii):



Exercise/Conversion Period (xviii):



Number of voting rights instrument refers to:



% of voting rights (xix, xx):

Nominal:

Delta:



Total (A + B + C):



Number of voting rights: 4,328,370



% of voting rights: 12.02%



(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):



Aberdeen Asset Management PLC

Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (12.02%)



Proxy Voting:



(10). Name of the proxy holder:



n/a



(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:



n/a



(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:



n/a



(13). Additional information:





(14). Contact name:



Caroline Driscoll



(15). Contact telephone number:



020 7743 2427





10 October 2016

