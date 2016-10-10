sprite-preloader
Montag, 10.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,989 Euro		-0,022
-0,73 %
WKN: A0ET04 ISIN: GB00B0BN1P96 Ticker-Symbol: E6E 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,071
3,174
18:18
10.10.2016 | 18:05
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

BLACKROCK EMERGING EUROPE PLC - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, October 10

TR-1(i): NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTERESTS IN SHARES

(1). Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting rights are attached (ii):

BlackRock Emerging Europe plc

(2). Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights: ( X )

An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached: ( )

An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments: ( )

An event changing the breakdown of voting rights: ( )

Other (please specify): ( )

(3). Full name of person(s) subject to the notification obligation (iii):

Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (and/or acting for its affiliates) as discretionary investment manager on behalf of multiple managed portfolios

(4). Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) (iv):

(5). Date of the transaction and date on which the threshold is crossed or reached (v):

6 October 2016

(6). Date on which issuer notified:

10 October 2016

(7). Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or reached (vi, vii):

12%

(8). Notified details:

A: Voting rights attached to shares (viii, ix)

Class/type of shares (if possible using the ISIN code): GB00B0BN1P96

Situation previous to the triggering transaction:
Number of Shares: 4,318,870
Number of Voting rights: 4,318,870

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:
Number of shares: 4,328,370
Direct:
Number of voting rights:
Direct (xi):
Indirect (xii): 4,328,370

% of voting rights (x):
Direct:
Indirect: 12.02%

B. Qualifying Financial Instruments

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument:

Expiration date (xiii):

Exercise/Conversion Period (xiv):

Number of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised/converted:

% of voting rights:

C. Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments (xv, xvi)

Resulting situation after the triggering transaction:

Type of financial instrument: Nil

Exercise price:

Expiration date (xvii):

Exercise/Conversion Period (xviii):

Number of voting rights instrument refers to:

% of voting rights (xix, xx):
Nominal:
Delta:

Total (A + B + C):

Number of voting rights: 4,328,370

% of voting rights: 12.02%

(9). Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable (xxi):

Aberdeen Asset Management PLC
Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited (12.02%)

Proxy Voting:

(10). Name of the proxy holder:

n/a

(11). Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease to hold:

n/a

(12). Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold voting rights:

n/a

(13). Additional information:


(14). Contact name:

Caroline Driscoll


(15). Contact telephone number:

020 7743 2427


10 October 2016


© 2016 PR Newswire