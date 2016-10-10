sprite-preloader
Transaction in Own Shares

London, October 10

Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase:10 October 2016
Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume):386,877
Highest price paid per share (pence):28.25p
Lowest price paid per share (pence):26.00p
Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence):27.8201p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,442,744,449 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,442,744,449 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 OCTOBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchasedTransaction price
(pence per share)		Time of transactionTrading venue
22062912:23:52London Stock Exchange
4702912:24:58London Stock Exchange
2822912:25:40London Stock Exchange
152228.513:14:04London Stock Exchange
129828.513:15:12London Stock Exchange
283528.513:20:21London Stock Exchange
99028.513:22:45London Stock Exchange
141028.7513:37:00London Stock Exchange
152928.7513:37:00London Stock Exchange
267528.7513:40:09London Stock Exchange
12128.7513:40:09London Stock Exchange
279428.7514:13:20London Stock Exchange
240828.7514:19:15London Stock Exchange
56728.7514:59:26London Stock Exchange
557028.7515:33:40London Stock Exchange
34082916:29:31London Stock Exchange
9752916:29:31London Stock Exchange

-ENDS-


