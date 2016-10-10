Pendragon PLC: Transaction in Own Shares

Pendragon PLC (the "Company") announces that it has purchased for cancellation (through Jefferies International Limited) the following number of its ordinary shares of 5p each on the London Stock Exchange.

Date of purchase: 10 October 2016 Number of ordinary shares purchased (aggregated volume): 386,877 Highest price paid per share (pence): 28.25p Lowest price paid per share (pence): 26.00p Volume weighted average price paid per share (pence): 27.8201p

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has 1,442,744,449 ordinary shares in issue. All of the shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in treasury. This figure 1,442,744,449 represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Jefferies on behalf of the Company as part of the buyback programme.

HILARY C SYKES

COMPANY SECRETARY

10 OCTOBER 2016

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions

Number of shares purchased Transaction price

(pence per share) Time of transaction Trading venue 2206 29 12:23:52 London Stock Exchange 470 29 12:24:58 London Stock Exchange 282 29 12:25:40 London Stock Exchange 1522 28.5 13:14:04 London Stock Exchange 1298 28.5 13:15:12 London Stock Exchange 2835 28.5 13:20:21 London Stock Exchange 990 28.5 13:22:45 London Stock Exchange 1410 28.75 13:37:00 London Stock Exchange 1529 28.75 13:37:00 London Stock Exchange 2675 28.75 13:40:09 London Stock Exchange 121 28.75 13:40:09 London Stock Exchange 2794 28.75 14:13:20 London Stock Exchange 2408 28.75 14:19:15 London Stock Exchange 567 28.75 14:59:26 London Stock Exchange 5570 28.75 15:33:40 London Stock Exchange 3408 29 16:29:31 London Stock Exchange 975 29 16:29:31 London Stock Exchange

