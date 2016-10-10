BH MACRO LIMITED - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire
London, October 10
BH Macro Limited (the "Company")
(a closed-ended collective investment scheme established as a company with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 46235)
Transaction in Own Shares
10 October 2016
BH Macro Limited (the Company) announces today it has purchased the following number of its ordinary shares on the London Stock Exchange from J.P. Morgan Securities plc:
|Ordinary Shares: - Share Class
|Sterling
|Dollar
|Date of purchase:
|10 October 2016
|10 October 2016
|Number of ordinary shares purchased:
|7,123
|15,442
|Lowest price per share
|19.07
|18.38
|Highest price per share
|19.07
|18.40
|Trading venue
|London
|London
|Aggregate volume per date per trading venue:
|7,123
|15,442
|Weighted average price per day per trading venue:
|19.07
|18.3994
The Company intends to hold the purchased shares in treasury.
Following the above share transactions of the relevant Euro, US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:
|Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding Treasury)
|Ordinary Shares held in Treasury
|21,672,308 Sterling Shares
|2,536,781 Sterling Shares
|2,121,098 Euro Shares
|271,854 Euro Shares
|10,414,443 Dollar Shares
|1,334,610 Dollar Shares
From 10 October 2016, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded down to the whole number) is 41,922,288.
