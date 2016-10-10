Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "North America And Europe Stroke Diagnostics Market Analysis By Technology, By Region And Segment Forecasts To 2024" report to their offering.

The North America and Europe stroke diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 1.4 million by 2024

The stroke diagnostics market is anticipated to witness a lucrative growth during the period of 2016 to 2024. An approximate of 795,000 people suffer from a stroke annually in the U.S., costing the nation around USD 34 billion. Stroke being the significant cause of morbidity and mortality, the government is taking initiatives to counter stroke and its incidence.

For instance, smoking being recognized as a primary cause of stroke, the U.S. government has taken several measures for smoking cessation. Some of these initiatives include the Family Smoking Prevention and Tobacco Control Act, which grant the FDA power to control the production, marketing, and use of tobacco products.

The key factors attributing to the growth of the industry are the advancing age of the population, increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle, and growing awareness about the disease among the people. However, the decline in the stroke incidence rates is expected to restrict the growth of the market to an extent.

On the basis of technology, the stroke diagnostics market is fragmented into Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Computed Tomography Scan (CT Scan), carotid ultrasound, cerebral angiography, nuclear imaging, and others.

Siemens Healthcare

Cordis Corporation

Boston Scientific Corp.

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation

Hitachi Medical Systems

Neusoft Medical Systems

