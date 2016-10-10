Global Food Additives Market Growth at CAGR of 3.4%, 2016-2021: Applications, Product Types & Vendors - Market to Reach $43.3 Billion - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global market for food additives should reach $43.3 billion by 2021 from $36.7 billion in 2016 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.4% from 2016 to 2021.

Depending on who is doing the categorization, there can be a large number of food additive categories, and no report can attempt to cover them all, especially low-volume exotic additives with small markets. In this study, the focus is on the most important classes of food additives, both the older and mature products, such as acidifiers (acidulants) and colorants, as well as newer products such as the large calorie-reduction (CR) agent segment, which includes fat replacers and non-nutritive sweeteners.

Because food additives are for the most part, high value-added, specialty chemicals, often produced to an end user's specifications, volumes in pounds are less meaningful than market values in dollars. For this reason, all market estimates and forecasts are in constant 2015 U.S. dollars and are based on manufacturers' total revenues.

Because of the inherent imprecision in market forecasts for dynamic and proprietary markets such as food additives, all values are rounded to the nearest million dollars. Due to this rounding, some forecast values might not exactly agree with the compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) percentages that accompany the dollar forecasts. This discrepancy will be most apparent in small markets where five-year growth, when rounded to the nearest million dollars, does not appear to fit the projected CAGR.

This report provides:

An overview of the global markets for food additives

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2015, 2016, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2021.

Definition and delineation of the food additives field by classifying these additives into workable categories, and technically describing these major categories and the most important individual products that compete for places in the market

Discussion of important factors in the marketing of food additives, including distribution channels, impact of large food processors, and end-user selection criteria

Elaboration of the competitive atmosphere among food additive suppliers, both basic producers and formulators/distributors, including their relationships with end-user food processor companies

Discussion of environmental and regulatory considerations affecting food additives and their impact on products and markets

Profiles of major players in the industry

Key Topics Covered:

1: Introduction

- Complimentary

- Study Goals And Objectives

- Reasons For Doing The Study

- Intended Audience

- Scope Of Report

- Information Sources

2: Summary

3: Global Food Additive Market

- Industry And Technology Trends

- Global Food Additive Market By Application

- Global Food Additive Market By Product Type

4: The North American Food Additive Market

- North American Food Additive Market By Application

- North American Food Additive Market By Product Type

5: The European Food Additive Market

- European Food Additive Market By Application

- European Food Additive Market By Product Type

6: The Asian Food Additive Market

- Asian Food Additive Market By Application

- Asian Food Additive Market By Product Type

7: China's Food Additive Market

- China's Food Additive Market By Application

- Chinese Food Additive Market By Product Type

8: The Row Food Additive Market

- ROW Food Additive Market By Application

- Bakery Goods

- ROW Food Additive Market By Product Type

9: Company Profiles

- ABF Ingredients Ltd.

- Aceto Corp.

- Ajinomoto Usa Inc.

- Angel Yeast Co. Ltd.

- Archer Daniels Midland Co.

- Ashland Specialty Ingredients

- Avebe Corp.

- Balchem Corp.

- BASF

- Bartek Ingredients Inc.

- Beijing Tianlihai Flavor And Fragrance Co. Ltd.

- Bell Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

- Blue California

- Blue Pacific Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

- Biolandes

- Cargill, Inc.

- Celanese Corp.

- Central Soya Co. Inc.

- Comax Manufacturing Corp.

- Corbion

- D.D. Williamson & Co. Inc.

- Edlong Dairy Flavors

- Emerald Kalama Chemical Llc

- Firmenich Sa

- Flavor Systems International Inc.

- Florida Chemical Co.

- Frutarom Ltd.

- Givaudan

- Griffith Laboratories Worldwide Inc.

- International Flavors & Fragrances Inc.

- Jiaxing Zhonghua Chemical Co. Ltd.

- Jinhe Industrial Co. Ltd.

- Leburmuth Co.

- Renessenz

- Rhodia

- Robertet SA

- Shandong Xinhua Longxin Co. Ltd.

- Sydney Essential Oils

- Symrise AG

- T. Hasegawa Co. Ltd.

- Takasago International Corp.

- Treatt Plc

- Vigon International Inc.

- Virginia Dare

- Zhejiang Nhu Co. Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sqbfb4/the_global_market

