Global Power Management IC Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - Growth in Smart Home & Smart Grid Technology - Research and Markets

The report forecasts the global power management IC market to grow at a CAGR of 7.59% during the period 2016-2020.

Automation in automobiles will be a key trend for market growth. Automobiles are undergoing a massive digital makeover as an increasing number of automakers are considering automation as a serious trend. Leading automakers such as Toyota, Audi, and Mercedes have invested considerable resources in the R&D of vehicle automation. The next-generation automobiles are expected to include speech recognition, video and image compatibilities, and IC-integrated LED front lighting. Semiconductor content has a crucial role in vehicle automation, especially in networked communication and driving automation. It constantly provides accurate information for the inbuilt artificial intelligence for an optimal drive experience. In this scenario, the role of power management ICs is to optimally supply power to all essential electronic components of the vehicle.

According to the report, proliferation of energy-efficient devices will be a key driver for market growth. Energy resources have been depleting around the globe. With growing electricity consumption, the generation of power is posing a challenge to governments worldwide. This has led to a major concern regarding efficient utilization of electricity as an energy source. The need for conserving energy and reducing the associated environmental impacts that arise from carbon emissions has increased the demand for power-saving electronic products. The integration of power management semiconductor ICs in electronic devices reduces power consumption while augmenting the system's reliability and robustness. It increases the energy efficiency of electronic products. Moreover, the efficient power conversion process reduces CO2 emissions and energy costs, which further accelerates the demand for power management semiconductor ICs.

Further, the report states that the increased miniaturization of semiconductor electronic devices has pressurized power management semiconductor IC manufacturers to reduce the board space while maintaining manufacturing costs. This requires over 30 different high-and low-voltage circuits and analog functions are to be integrated on a single chip, increasing design complexity and the cost of manufacturing.

Key vendors:



Fairchild Semiconductor

Freescale Semiconductor

Qualcomm

ROHM

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments



