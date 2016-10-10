DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, October 10
|For filings with the FCA include the annex
|For filings with issuer exclude the annex
|TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii
|DW Catalyst Fund Limited
|2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights
|X
|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
|Other (please specify):
|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii
|City Financial Investment Company Limited, acting as Investment Manager of City Financial Multi Asset Diversified Fund, City Financial Multi Asset Growth Fund, City Financial Multi Asset Balanced Fund and City Financial Wealth Fund
|4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv
|BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary as Trustee to City Financial Multi Asset Diversified Fund, City Financial Multi Asset Growth Fund, City Financial Multi Asset Balanced Fund and NorTrust Nominees Ltd. acting as Trustee to City Financial Wealth Fund.
|5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v
|10 October 2016
|6. Date on which issuer notified:
|10 October 2016
|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii
|11%
|8. Notified details:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
|Class/type of
shares
if possible using
the ISIN CODE
|Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Number
of
Shares
|Number
of
Voting
Rights
|Number
of shares
|Number of voting
rights
|% of voting rights x
|Direct
|Direct xi
|Indirect xii
|Direct
|Indirect
GG00B4XV9331
|982,454
|982,454
|923,154
|923,154
|10.42%
|B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Expiration
date xiii
|Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.
|% of voting
rights
|C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
|Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
|Type of financial
instrument
|Exercise price
|Expiration date xvii
|Exercise/
Conversion period xviii
|Number of voting rights instrument refers to
|% of voting rights xix, xx
|Nominal
|Delta
|Total (A+B+C)
|Number of voting rights
|Percentage of voting rights
|923,154
|10.42%
|9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
|N/A
|Proxy Voting:
|10. Name of the proxy holder:
|N/A
|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:
|N/A
|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:
|N/A
13. Additional information:
Calculations based on 8,856,566 outstanding shares
|14. Contact name:
|Chris Sturdee
|15. Contact telephone number:
|+44 (0)207 451 9600