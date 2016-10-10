sprite-preloader
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
10.10.2016 | 18:15
(1 Leser)
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

DW CATALYST FUND LIMITED - Holding(s) in Company

PR Newswire
London, October 10

For filings with the FCA include the annex
For filings with issuer exclude the annex
TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARESi
1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer
of existing shares to which voting rights are
attached: ii		DW Catalyst Fund Limited
2 Reason for the notification (please tick the appropriate box or boxes):
An acquisition or disposal of voting rightsX
An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which voting rights are attached
An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic effect to qualifying financial instruments
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights
Other (please specify):
3. Full name of person(s) subject to the
notification obligation: iii		City Financial Investment Company Limited, acting as Investment Manager of City Financial Multi Asset Diversified Fund, City Financial Multi Asset Growth Fund, City Financial Multi Asset Balanced Fund and City Financial Wealth Fund
4. Full name of shareholder(s)
(if different from 3.):iv		BNY Mellon Trust and Depositary as Trustee to City Financial Multi Asset Diversified Fund, City Financial Multi Asset Growth Fund, City Financial Multi Asset Balanced Fund and NorTrust Nominees Ltd. acting as Trustee to City Financial Wealth Fund.
5. Date of the transaction and date on
which the threshold is crossed or
reached: v		10 October 2016
6. Date on which issuer notified:10 October 2016
7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or
reached: vi, vii		11%

8. Notified details:
A: Voting rights attached to shares viii, ix
Class/type of
shares

if possible using
the ISIN CODE		Situation previous
to the triggering
transaction		Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Number
of
Shares		Number
of
Voting
Rights		Number
of shares		Number of voting
rights		% of voting rights x
DirectDirect xiIndirect xiiDirectIndirect

GG00B4XV9331		982,454982,454923,154923,15410.42%
B: Qualifying Financial Instruments
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Expiration
date xiii		Exercise/
Conversion Period xiv		Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is
exercised/ converted.		% of voting
rights
C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial Instruments xv, xvi
Resulting situation after the triggering transaction
Type of financial
instrument		Exercise priceExpiration date xviiExercise/
Conversion period xviii		Number of voting rights instrument refers to% of voting rights xix, xx
NominalDelta
Total (A+B+C)
Number of voting rightsPercentage of voting rights
923,15410.42%

9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the
financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: xxi
N/A
Proxy Voting:
10. Name of the proxy holder:N/A
11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will cease
to hold:		N/A
12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to hold
voting rights:		N/A

13. Additional information:
Calculations based on 8,856,566 outstanding shares
14. Contact name:Chris Sturdee
15. Contact telephone number:+44 (0)207 451 9600


