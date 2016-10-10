DORIEMUS PLC - Update regarding Open Offer

10 October 2016

Doriemus PLC

("Doriemus" or the "Company")

Update regarding Open Offer

Doriemus PLC (ISDX:DOR), the London traded UK focused oil and gas exploration and production investment company, is pleased to announce that Optiva Securities Ltd, the Company's broker, has agreed to subscribe up to £250,000 for ordinary shares in the Company (the "Subscription Shares"), at the Open Offer price of £0.00035 per share, to the extent that such shares are not subscribed for by Qualifying Shareholders in the Open Offer. The Open Offer to raise up to £865,200 was announced on 6 September 2016 and closes on 18 October 2016.

A copy of the Open Offer circular can be found at www.doriemus.co.uk. Terms defined in the Open Offer circular have the same meaning in this announcement.

David Lenigas, Doriemus's Executive Chairman, commented;

"I'm pleased to receive this strong financial support from the Optiva, the Company's broker to take up to £250,000 of any shortfall that may result from the current Open Offer to shareholders. We have a number of very exciting oil projects on the horizon, with the up and coming Brockham side-track designed to test the Portland and Kimmeridge limestones only 4.5 miles from the Horse Hill oil discovery, the potential of a new well at Lidsey early next year, the long awaited extended flow testing work at Horse Hill and we are continually assessing further acquisitions in the UK oil and gas space."

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

-ENDS-

For further additional information, please contact: