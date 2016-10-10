

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - The European markets got off to a weak start Monday, but began to recover late in the morning and advanced throughout the afternoon. Encouraging German exports and Eurozone investor confidence data provided a boost to investor sentiment. The continued weakening of the British pound led to further strength among exporters and mining stocks.



The positive opening on Wall Street also contributed to the positive mood among investors at the start of the trading week. However, U.S. trading activity was somewhat subdued because of the Columbus Day holiday.



The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index advanced 0.75 percent. The Euro Stoxx 50 index of eurozone bluechip stocks increased 1.17 percent, while the Stoxx Europe 50 index, which includes some major U.K. companies, added 0.68 percent.



The DAX of Germany climbed 1.27 percent and the CAC 40 of France rose 1.06 percent. The FTSE 100 of the U.K. gained 0.75 percent and the SMI of Switzerland finished higher by 0.59 percent.



In Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank increased 3.27 percent amid reports that the bank's negotiations with the U.S. Justice Department to reach a deal over lowering a $14bn (£11.3m) fine are continuing.



Volkswagen climbed 2.40 percent and BMW rose 1.53 percent. Daimler also finished higher by 1.53 percent.



In Paris, Vivendi gained 1.80 percent after billionaire Vincent Bollore has increased his stake in the French media conglomerate.



In London, Randgold Resources dipped 0.14 percent. The mining giant said it was 'strongly defending its position' after the Malian government shut down its offices in the country's capital Bamako in a long running dispute over taxes.



Vedanta Resources rose 4.11 percent after unveiling its production results for the second quarter and half-year to 30 September.



Continued weakness in the British pound provided a boost to the rest of the mining stocks. BHP Billiton increased 2.80 percent and Anglo American added 2.11 percent. Fresnillo also closed up by 1.20 percent.



William Hill advanced 2.78 percent after the betting firm and Canada's Amaya confirmed that they are in discussions regarding a potential all-share merger of equals.



Rolls-Royce rose 1.29 percent after JPMorgan Cazenove increased its price target on the stock.



SVG Capital gained 3.14 percent. U.S. private equity firm HarbourVest announced that it has approached the British investment fund to put forward an acquisition offer for its entire investment portfolio.



easyJet fell 2.29 percent following last week's profit warning. Rival Lufthansa rose 0.54 percent while Air France KLM added 1.68 percent.



Lloyds Banking Group declined 0.23 percent after Citigroup gave the stock a 'sell' rating in a research note.



Unicredit increased 0.19 percent in Milan despite reports that it is holding informal talks with several banks to gauge interest in its online broker FinecoBank.



Salvatore Ferragamo dropped 1.46 percent after Goldman Sachs downgraded its rating on the stock to 'Neutral' from 'Buy.'



A measure of euro area investor confidence rose for a third straight month and at a faster-than-expected pace in October to its highest level in four months, results of a survey by Sentix showed Monday. The Sentix investor confidence index for Eurozone climbed to 8.5 in October from 5.6 in September. That was well above the score of 6.0 expected by economists.



Germany's exports recovered in August, after falling sharply in the previous month, figures from Destatis showed Monday.



Exports climbed a seasonally adjusted 5.4 percent month-over-month in August, reversing a 2.6 percent decrease in July, which was the fastest rate of decline in almost a year.



Similarly, imports rose 3.0 percent from July, when it dropped by 0.7 percent.



On an unadjusted basis, the trade surplus grew to EUR 20.0 billion in August from EUR 15.2 billion in the corresponding month last year. The expected surplus for the month was EUR 19.0 billion.



Italy's industrial production increased for the second straight month in August, defying economists' expectations for a decrease, figures from the statistical office Istat showed Monday. The seasonally adjusted Industrial production rose 1.7 percent month-over-month in August, faster than July's 0.7 percent gain. Meanwhile, it was forecast to drop by 0.1 percent.



