Global Invisible Orthodontics Market - Analysis, Technologies & Forecasts to 2020 - High Cost of Dental Orthodontics a Key Challenge - Research and Markets

The report forecasts the global invisible orthodontics market to grow at a CAGR of 12.68% during the period 2016-2020

Cosmetic dentistry is a growing trend in developed countries, especially among baby boomers, which will be a key trend for market growth. It has become a part of the regular health treatment among individuals who want a natural and healthy appearance. The number of skilled medical professionals who provide aesthetic medicine has increased in the last few years. Various marketing strategies used by clinics and vendors help to increase interest in medical aesthetic treatments.



According to the report, increased adoption of evidence-based dentistry will be a key driver for market growth. Dentists are adopting stringent controls and performance standards to evaluate new products and technologies, as well as to generate robust data in clinical studies to standardize dental orthodontics protocols. Dental associations rely on evidence-based dentistry to set up policies and protocols. It provides an approach to oral healthcare that follows a defined process of systematically collecting and analyzing scientific evidence to answer a specific clinical question. These analyses help dentists in their routine clinical practice and also help in developing protocols that can make dental orthodontics more affordable. This increases the safety, efficacy, and affordability of invisible orthodontics.



Further, the report states that the complications associated with invisible orthodontics include decay and gum diseases. The attachment of ceramic and metal braces to teeth will trap food and bacteria that may cause gum disease; periodontal diseases, caries, lesions, and halitosis are caused by bacterial growth. This will also lead to the formation of plaque leading to more problems.



Key vendors:



3M

Align Technology

ClearCorrect

DENTSPLY Sirona

Ormco

Key Topics Covered:



PART 01: Executive summary



PART 02: Scope of the report



PART 03: Market research methodology



PART 04: Introduction



PART 05: Dental care: An overview



PART 06: Evaluation of end-user experience with orthodontic treatment



PART 07: Market landscape



PART 08: Market segmentation by product



PART 09: Geographical segmentation



PART 10: Key leading countries



PART 11: Market drivers



PART 12: Impact of drivers



PART 13: Market challenges



PART 14: Impact of drivers and challenges



PART 15: Market trends



PART 16: Vendor landscape



PART 17: Key vendor analysis



PART 18: Appendix



