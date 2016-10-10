Global Computer-aided Engineering Market for Value-added Resellers to Grow 11.38% by 2020 - Increase in Adoption of CFD for Battery Designing - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Computer-aided Engineering Market for Value-added Resellers 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the Global CAE Market for VARs to grow at a CAGR of 11.38% during the period 2016-2020.

One trend spurring growth in this market is the increase in adoption of CFD for battery designing. The increase in the number of electric vehicles is becoming a trend in the automotive industry. For vehicle manufacturers, the spending on R&D has increased to a great extent for manufacturing vehicles with higher fuel efficiency. They are complying with the set standards and ensuring there is no increase in the total cost of the vehicle. This has resulted in many vehicle manufacturers focusing on the development of electric vehicles.

According to the report, one driver that will lead to the growth of this market is the formation of new partnership between vendors and resellers. The global CAE market for VARs experiences an increase in partnership between CAE vendors and resellers. With the partnership, original CAD providers sold their products across many regions both cities and remote areas based on requirements. For instance, CAE software is made available in India through VARs. PTC and ANSYS have formed a partnership with ARK Infosolutions to sell their product.

Further, the report states that a major challenge for this market is the preference for direct configuration using cloud CAE. Cloud CFD and Cloud FEA pose a serious threat to resellers. End-users can directly configure the software package required from a vendor using the cloud window without the need for an intermediary such as a VAR. Lower CAPEX is another major factor driving the cloud CAE adoption among the end-users. However, training and consulting requires the presence of VARs. As a result, many VARs are providing cloud solutions to counter this challenge.

Key vendors:

ANSYS, Inc.

CD-Adapco

Dassault Systemes SE

Mentor Graphics, Inc.

OpenCFD Ltd.

Siemens PLM Software

PTC, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: PLM overview

PART 06: Role of PLM in product development

PART 07: Market landscape

PART 08: Cost breakdown

PART 09: Market segmentation by geography

PART 10: Market drivers

PART 11: Impact of drivers

PART 12: Market challenges

PART 13: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 14: Market trends

PART 15: Five forces analysis

PART 16: Vendor landscape

PART 17: Key vendor analysis

PART 18: Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/sdpvw9/global

