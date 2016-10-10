Regulatory News:

Polygon (STO:PAB001) Adjusted EBITA for the first three quarters amounted to EUR 21.8 million (12.5), an increase with 74% compared to the previous year which is better than expected due to a strong sales growth (+7%). Last twelve months improvement is 46% compared with full year result 2015.

Adjusted EBITDA on last twelve months basis was EUR 38.8 million. Net debt of EUR 99.3 million as of 30 September gives a net leverage ratio of 2.6 times.

More information about the developments and results during the third quarter will be disclosed in the interim report for the period 1 January - 30 September 2016. As previously announced the report will be published already on 14 October 2016.

For further information, visit www.polygongroup.com

Erik Jan Jansen, CEO at Polygon and Mats Norberg will host a conference call at 11.00 CET on 14 October 2016 to present the Q3 results.

This information is information that Polygon AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 18.15 CET on 10th of October 2016.

Polygon is the global expert in property damage control and climate solutions. We prevent, mitigate and control the effects of water, fire and climate by creating solutions through a combination of people, knowledge and technology.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161010005980/en/

Contacts:

Polygon

Mats Norberg

CFO at Polygon

Mail: mats.norberg@polygongroup.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 331 65 71

or

Rolf Edman

Group Financial Controller at Polygon

Mail: rolf.edman@polygongroup.com

Phone: +46 (0) 70 626 63 08