Maison Mumm Champagne Unveils Revolutionary New Mumm Grand Cordon Bottle to Asia in Celebration of Hong Kong's First FIA Formula E Championship: Designed to Become the Ultimate Icon of Celebration

HONG KONG, October 10, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

Mumm Grand Cordon unveiled in Asia for the first time during Hong Kong's first FIA Formula E championship.

City-centre locations don't come more exhilarating than Hong Kong's Victoria Harbourfront.

The world's top Formula E drivers battled on a challenging circuit which epitomizes the spirit of daring shared by Formula E and Maison Mumm in such a diverse and electric city as Hong Kong. The winner Seb Buemi toasted his victory with the new Mumm Grand Cordon.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/7946651-new-mumm-grand-cordon-bottle-asia

True to its motto"Dare. Win. Celebrate.", Maison Mumm has always been associated with audacious challenges and ground-breaking endeavours -right back to 1904, when it supported the explorer Jean-Baptise Charcot during the first French Artic expedition. Its partnership with Formula E is the latest in a series of high-profile sporting sponsorships, which include, in horse racing, the Melbourne Cup and the Kentucky Derby and, in sailing, the Jules Verne Trophy and the Admiral's Cup.

Mumm Grand Cordon is the most innovative design in the 189-year history of Maison Mumm. Breaking with convention, the bottle has no front label - instead, the G.H.Mumm signature and eagle emblem are printed in gold directly on the glass. Another striking feature of the design is its shape, which necessitated a whole series of innovations to the traditional champagne production process. Perhaps the most eye-catching feature of the Mumm Grand Cordon bottle is its reinterpretation of the famous Cordon Rouge red sash, which is celebrating its 140thanniversary this year. On Mumm Grand Cordon, the red sash is transformed into a genuine red ribbon, which - in a feat of technology - is actually indented in the glass. The bottle of Mumm Grand Cordon was created by multi-award-winning designer Ross Lovegrove, with whom Maison Mumm previously collaborated on a limited-edition sabre.

During the day,Mumm welcomed hundreds of guests to the EMOTION Formula E Club where an exciting program of entertainment awaited. Highlights included race simulators, a Mumm mixology workshop and"a photo call.

Mumm's Global Brand Director, Louis De Fautereau said:"Hong Kong's Formula E race is the perfect celebratory moment to unveil our new Mumm Grand Cordon bottle to Asia- Mumm is an icon of victory with a long history of celebration."

Mumm Grand Cordonwasofficially unveiled to Hong Kong at a glittering party hosted by Maison Mumm at Dragon-i,one of Hong Kong's most ubiquitous locations. More than 600 VIP guests attended the event, which featured local celebrity, Alex Fong in a daring delivery video showing the Mumm Grand Cordon officially arriving to Hong Kong. A former professional athlete who pushed boundaries during his swimming career before daring to switch careers into the entertainment business, Fong perfectly embodies the avant-garde spirit of Mumm Champagne.

To watch the video please go to: https://youtu.be/p1F4HH4MPC4

Video:

https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/7946651-new-mumm-grand-cordon-bottle-asia

