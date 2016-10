CANONSBURG (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply higher, shares of Mylan (MYL) have given back some ground but remain firmly positive in afternoon trading on Monday. Mylan is currently up by 9 percent.



The initial jump by Mylan came after the drug maker announced it has reached a $465 million settlement with the Justice Department and other government agencies over the classification of the EpiPen for the Medicaid Drug Rebate Program.



