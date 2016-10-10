

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Amblin Partners, the entertainment company owned by Hollywood's most popular director Seven Spielberg, has announced a collaboration with Alibaba Pictures, the entertainment division of Jack Ma's Alibaba Group, that will enable both of the firms to co-produce and co-finance movies.



The collaboration will help Amblin to distribute its movies easily in China, which has turned out to be a huge market for Hollywood movies, while Alibaba will use the deal to grow into a major Hollywood production and distribution company.



The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Alibaba Pictures will buy a minority equity stake in Amblin and will also nominate one director on its board.



