Technavio analysts forecast the global boronate affinity chromatography marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 5% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global boronate affinity chromatographymarketfor 2016-2020. The market size for this market was estimated by the revenue generated by the sales of instruments, reagents, and other consumables at market prices.

The innovations in the scientific composition of boronate affinity reagents have led to the introduction of more effective products, with better capability of purification and separation of biological molecules. With boronate affinity chromatography being a niche segment within the overall chromatography market, the number of players in this product segment is relatively small owing to the narrow application spectrum of this process. However, with the growing importance of this method in the selective separation and molecular recognition of cis-diol-containing compounds, the number of manufacturers offering boronate affinity reagents is likely to increase rapidly during the forecast period.

Technavio analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global boronate affinity chromatography market:

Increasing expenditure on R&D globally

Growing investments in the field of life sciences

Rising geriatric population

Advances in technology

The global expenditure on R&D has shown consistent growth in the last 10 years. It went up from USD 522 billion in 1996 to USD 1.3 trillion in 2009. In 2014, it was an estimated USD 1.6 trillion. With the economies of developing countries growing faster than that of developed countries, these emerging countries are expected to have more research facilities and institutes being set up over the next five years. The increase in the number of research and testing facilities, particularly in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology fields, will lead to a rise in demand for laboratory analysis equipment such as boronate affinity chromatography instruments, reagents, and other consumables.

In 2015, the US had the largest investment in biotechnology R&D, with an excess of USD 28 billion being invested by biotechnology R&D firms. France was the second largest investor with USD 3.6 billion. It was followed by Switzerland with USD 2.8 billion. South Korea was the largest investor in biotechnology R&D in Asia, investing over USD 1.7 billion. With countries continuing to place emphasis on knowledge expansion and innovation, the trend of increased R&D spending will continue over the forecast period.

Growing investments in the field of life sciences

Amber Chourasia, a lead lab equipment analyst at Technavio, says, "Growth in the life sciences sector over the forecast period will act as a major driver for the boronate affinity chromatography market. The growth is primarily fueled by factors such as aging population, increase in chronic diseases, population growth, growing life expectancy, and higher disposable income. This sector as a whole generated over USD 1.8 trillion in revenues in 2014, higher than the 2013 figures by 6.96%

The technology used in the field of life sciences has to keep up with the changing needs of the researchers. Though the technology scenario in terms of laboratory analysis equipment has seen major changes over the last decade, chromatography still continues to be a critical part of this sector. Since this sector is one of the largest users of chromatography reagents and consumables, the growth of this sector will drive the demand for these products over the next five years.

Rising geriatric population

With growing life expectancy and declining fertility rates across many countries in the world, especially in Europe and the Americas, the median age of the population has been on the rise. This has resulted in a relatively higher number of older people in these regions. The number of people above the age of 60 almost tripled from 200 million in 1950 to over 600 million in 2000. The UN projects this number to touch two billion by 2050.

"With the rising population of those above the age of 60, the chances of contracting chronic and other age-related diseases are extremely high. This will lead to an increase in demand for affordable healthcare at clinics and hospitals and also at homes, thereby driving the growth of the boronate affinity chromatography market," adds Amber.

Advances in technology

Though the process of boronate affinity chromatography has been around for several decades, the overall architecture and basic technology have not seen any major changes. However, the past five years have witnessed major innovations in the design and function of chromatography instruments, especially reagents. When it comes to instruments, there have been major developments in the detector technology used and the energy efficiency of the overall setup.

With the growing integration of automation in chromatography processes such as sample handling, detection, recording, and processing, the level of human input required for the process has reduced drastically. This has also led to a reduction in the possibility of errors, resulting in a much more efficient process, allowing users to not only reduce cost and time spent on the process but also drastically improving the success rate and accuracy of the process.

Top vendors:

AMS Biotechnology

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Merck

Thermo Fisher Scientific

