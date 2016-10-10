NASHVILLE, TN--(Marketwired - October 10, 2016) - uBreakiFix opened in Belle Meade on Oct. 10 at the HG Hills Center at 4322 Harding Pike, Suite 102. This is the brand's fourth location in the Nashville area, joining locations in Brentwood, Hendersonville and downtown Nashville.

The growing technology repair company specializes in same-day repair service of small electronics, like Mac/PC's and iPad/Tablets, repairing cracked screens, water damage, software issues, viruses, data loss and other technical problems at its more than 240 stores across North America.

uBreakiFix Belle Meade is the third location for owner Susan Wright, who opened stores in Nashville and Hendersonville within the last year.

"We look forward to providing Belle Meade, West Meade, Silvan Park, The Nations and the surrounding communities with a one-stop service center for all of their device needs, not just certain brands," Wright stated. "We have been able to expand our business into other areas due to our reputation for exceptional customer service. At uBreakiFix, we first take the time to explain the repair or issue to the customer. Then, our trained technicians perform the repair using premium parts and stringent processes to ensure quality. Each uBreakiFix repair also comes with a 90-day warranty to further protect the customer and ensure a positive experience from start to finish."

uBreakiFix opened 79 stores through the third quarter of 2016 and expects to have 275 stores across North America by the end of the year.

uBreakiFix Belle Meade is located at 4322 Harding Pike Suite 102 Nashville, Tennessee 37205 and can be reached at: (615) 266-4FIX (4349). For more information and to view a service menu, visit ubreakifix.com.

