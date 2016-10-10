Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Home Electronics Safe Market 2016-2020" report to their offering.

The report forecasts the global home electronics safe market to grow at a CAGR of 4.92% during the period 2016-2020.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

According to the report, security concerns among consumers will be a key driver for market growth. With the improvement in living standards and availability of affordable home security systems, consumers from all income segments are investing in home security products. Consumers are making maximum use of digitization to increase the safety of their homes. Vendors can capitalize on this opportunity to introduce new product offerings to attend to the needs of today's customers.

According to the Electronic Security Association, the average loss on a home with a home security system is over $3,200, compared to over $5,300 for a home without any security installed.

Further, the report states that a challenge for the vendors of the global home safes market is their high total cost of ownership and high product useful life.

Key vendors:

ASSA ABLOY

American Security Products

Diebold

Godrej Boyce

Gunnebo

Kaba

Key Topics Covered:

PART 01: Executive summary

PART 02: Scope of the report

PART 03: Market research methodology

PART 04: Introduction

PART 05: Market landscape

PART 06: Market segmentation by product

PART 07: Geographical segmentation

PART 08: Market drivers

PART 09: Impact of drivers

PART 10: Market challenges

PART 11: Impact of drivers and challenges

PART 12: Market trends

PART 13: Vendor landscape

PART 14: Appendix

