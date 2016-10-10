sprite-preloader
Montag, 10.10.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 548 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

22,50 Euro		-0,58
-2,51 %
WKN: 856244 ISIN: US2536511031 Ticker-Symbol: DBD 
Aktie:
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
S&P MidCap 400
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DIEBOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DIEBOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
22,121
22,173
20:29
22,09
22,21
20:29
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASSA ABLOY AB18,057+1,16 %
DIEBOLD INC22,50-2,51 %