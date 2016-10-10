Technavio analysts forecast the global cloud EDA marketto grow at a CAGR of almost 7% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global cloud EDAmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of cloud EDA software license by OEMs and electronic component suppliers.

The semiconductor industry has shown steady growth over the past decade owing to the increased consumption of electronics in industries such as automotiveaerospace and defense, and industrial machinery. As EDA is an inevitable part of semiconductor designing; the growth of the semiconductor industry has positively impacted the EDA and global cloud EDA market.

Technavio ICT analysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the global cloud EDA market:

Growing demand for EDA in semiconductor industry

Increase in adoption of EDA to reduce design time

Increase in M&A

Growing demand for EDA in semiconductor industry

The semiconductor industry is one of the major contributors to the overall revenue of the global cloud EDA market. The continuous decrease in the size of semiconductors and the increased scale of integration have compelled semiconductor-manufacturing companies to adopt EDA tools. This helps them decrease the complexity and difficulties involved in the design of semiconductor chips. The overall product development time has substantially reduced from two to three years to two to three weeks with the use of EDA tools. The steady growth in the semiconductor industry has increased the demand for EDA tools.

Amrita Choudhury, a lead product lifecycle management analyst at Technavio, says, "The other major end-users of semiconductors are the automotive and industrial machinery industries. The growing demand of electronic components for automobiles due to smart connectivity has increased the demand for cloud EDA in the design phase of automobiles

There is a high demand for EDA by smartphone, laptop, and tablet manufacturers in the electrical and electronics industry. In addition, the growing adoption of set-top boxes owing to an increase in DTH services in rural parts of countries such as India and Brazil has also increased the demand for EDA.

Increase in adoption of EDA to reduce design time

The adoption of EDA for the manufacture of aerospace and defense equipment has led to a reduction in design time, errors, and cost. The adoption of EDA in the aerospace and defense industry has increased because of its advantages. For instance, Bell Helicopter adopted Mentor Graphics Capital product family to streamline the wiring design process for their Bell 525 Relentless program. The company used Capital Suite, which is an advanced electrical system and wire harness design software suite. With the adoption of Capital Suite, the company was able to reduce the time taken in electrical system integration by eliminating prototypes.

"The company adopted Capital Logic, Capital Integrator, and Capital AutoView software, along with applications of CATIA V6 MCAD integration. With the adoption of these software, the company was able to streamline and improve the relentless electrical system design process of Bell 525. With the reduction in design time, companies were able to achieve faster time to market," adds Amrita.

Increase in M&A

The global cloud EDA market is growing at a moderate pace. Major players in the market are trying to increase their market presence because of its potential for growth. The market is observing an increase in M&A and strategic alliances. Many large players and emerging vendors are following the M&A strategy to increase their market shares. M&A helps vendors to enhance their distribution channels and increase their market reach. M&A help companies to remain competitive and maintain their position in the market.

Top vendors:

Cadence Design Systems

Mentor Graphics

Synopsys

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

