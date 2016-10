WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures were higher Monday, trimming last week's losses.



Dec. gold gained $8.50, or 0.7%, to settle at $1,260.40/oz. Prices touched a 4-month low last week.



Stocks were also higher, along with crude oil prices.



The minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting due on Wednesday are also likely to attract attention amid lingering uncertainty about the outlook for monetary policy.



