Technavio analysts forecast the global commercial aircraft windows and windshields marketto grow at a CAGR of more than 3% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global commercial aircraft windows and windshields marketfor 2016-2020. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the market, market shares, growth prospects by product (windows and windshield), by aircraft (narrow-body, large wide-body, medium wide-body, and regional jets) and growth opportunities by region (the Americas, EMEA, and APAC).

In 2015, the commercial aircraft windows market made up 83% of the global commercial windows and windshields market. It is expected to continue this dominance in 2020 as well with a share of 81.5%. This is due to the rapid development of technologies such as electrochromic, Solar Eclipse window shaded, IN-LIGHT, and transparent organic light-emitting device (TOLED).

With a share of 43.6%, the Americas is expected to lead the global commercial aircraft windows and windshields market in 2020, owing to the fastest-growing fleet of aircraft in the region. The Americas is estimated to be followed by EMEA with a share of 38.72%, and APAC with a share of 17.68% of the global market.

Technavio aerospace and defense analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global commercial aircraft windows and windshieldsmarket:

Advent of new technologies

Enhanced passenger experience with larger windows

Development of advanced and new aircraft models

Growing demand for eco-friendly aircraft and components

Advent of new technologies

Aircraft manufacturers and parts' vendors are increasingly focusing on developing innovative cabin interior, seats, and cabin windows to enhance passenger comfort. Passenger comfort plays a significant role in the modern era of commercial air transport. There is increased competition among the airlines to attract more passengers by enhancing the services provided. Thus, the demand for aircraft windows has increased to accommodate changes such as the need for temperature and lighting regulation, and for a better view and aesthetic appeal of the cabin interior in the existing and new fleet of aircraft.

Avimanyu Basu, a lead aerospace components analyst at Technavio, says, "This demand has resulted in an emerging trend toward smart glass technology, which refers to a combination of various sub technologies like thermochromic, suspended particle and liquid crystal, and electrochromic technologies

Enhanced passenger experience with larger windows

Intercontinental flights often involve a duration of 10 hours or more. During these long-haul flights, the Brazilian aircraft manufacturer, Embraer, developed a new way of improving the in-flight experience for passengers. Embraer uses windows with bigger dimensions (comparable to an aircraft door) in its Lineage 1000 business jet product line, which provides clear visibility from above 35,000 feet for passengers. This, however, involves the inclusion of expensive anti-fogging protection and electrochromic glass with electric shades, which helps in blocking light when the passengers are sleeping.

"The innovation approves the influence of 3D printing in the aerospace industry as Embraer indicated its fair chances of 3D-printing titanium installation hardware to reduce the weight of the overall window. However, the technology is not financially viable to be implemented in common civil jetliners," adds Avimanyu.

Development of advanced and new aircraft models

The emerging markets in APAC, the Middle East, and South America have become the driving force for the aviation market as aircraft fleets have been growing more rapidly in these regions. The manufacturing base and the number of suppliers for aircraft parts have grown in these regions based on the potential of the market. Besides the growing number of aircraft, new aircraft development programs also provide a major boost to the commercial aircraft windows and windshields market. New windows and windshields are developed as per the evolving aircraft design and configuration.

Growing demand for eco-friendly aircraft and components

Eco-friendly aircraft uses less fuel translating to lesser carbon emissions. The proposal by aviation public regulatory agencies to shift to eco-friendly aircraft continues to increase the demand for eco-aircraft.

The Solar Eclipse window shade by B/E Aerospace provides energy while reducing the fuel-consumption, improving the overall environmental viability of the aircraft. Moreover, the installation of this window shade is as convenient as any other ordinary aircraft window shade since the system weighs only 0.06-0.11 pounds more than an ordinary window shade. Currently, airlines have been introducing seats with power outlets in business and premium class.

Top vendors:

Gentex

GKN Aerospace

PPG Industries

Lee Aerospace

Saint-Gobain Sully

