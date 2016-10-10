Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "GTPase KRas (KRas 2 or Ki Ras or c K Ras or KRAS or EC 3.6.5.2) Pipeline Review, H2 2016" report to their offering.

GTPase KRas (KRas 2 or Ki Ras or c K Ras or KRAS or EC 3.6.5.2) is a GTPase encoded by the KRAS gene. It plays an important role in the regulation of cell proliferation, promoting oncogenic events by inducing transcriptional silencing of tumor suppressor genes (TSGs) in colorectal cancer (CRC) cells in a ZNF304-dependent manner.

The GTPase KRas pipeline target constitutes close to 17 molecules, out of which approximately 12 molecules are developed by Companies and the remaining by Universities/Institutes. The molecules developed by Companies in Preclinical and Discovery stages are 2 and 10, respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical and Discovery stages comprises 3 and 2 molecules, respectively.

Our latest report GTPase KRas Pipeline Review, H2 2016, outlays comprehensive information on targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in GTPase KRas targeted therapeutics development, and features dormant and discontinued projects and the latest news and press releases.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction GTPase KRas Overview Therapeutics Development Pipeline Products for GTPase KRas Overview Pipeline Products for GTPase KRas Comparative Analysis GTPase KRas Therapeutics under Development by Companies GTPase KRas Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes GTPase KRas Products Glance Late-Stage Products Clinical-Stage Products Early-Stage Products GTPase KRas Products under Development by Companies GTPase KRas Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes GTPase KRas Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited

Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH

Horizon Discovery Group Plc

Nimbus Therapeutics LLC

Nuevolution AB

PeptiDream Inc.

Tosk Inc.

Warp Drive Bio Inc.

