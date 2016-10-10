

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Russia, one of the world's largest crude oil producers, announced it will cooperate with OPEC to limit crude production, in order to increase oil prices.



Russia is willing to join OPEC's efforts to stabilize the market, which would require either a freeze or a cut, President Vladimir Putin said on Monday at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul, Bloomberg reports.



'Russia is ready to join the joint measures to cap production and is calling for other oil exporters to join,' Putin said.



The OPEC has asked for similar commitments from other non-OPEC producers as well.



Saudi Arabia's Energy and Industry Minister Khalid Al-Falih said that several other oil producers from outside the OPEC are ready to cooperate on output caps. Al-Falih said he was 'optimistic' that the cooperation among oil producers will lift prices as high as $60 by year-end.



The OPEC seeks to cut about 700,000 barrels per day, bringing total output to 32.5 to 33.0 million barrels per day by the time it meets in Vienna for its policy meeting on November 30.



