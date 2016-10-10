Technavio has announced the top six leading vendors in their recentglobal data protection as a service (DPaaS) marketreport. This research report also lists 27 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Many countries in APAC such as Australia, Hong Kong, India, New Zealand, and Singapore are focusing on cloud-based backup and disaster recovery services to develop tactical plans to safeguard IT systems from breakdown and to achieve cost advantages. On May 17, 2016, Acronis, a leading DPaaS provider, achieved 200% year-over-year growth for Acronis Backup Cloud in APAC. The growth was because of the increase in man-made and natural disasters, increase in data volumes, and cyber threats such as ransomware.

Competitive vendor landscape

There is an increased need for better data storage solutions across various industries in countries such as the UK and the US. Due to intense market competition, firms provide advanced services to their clients to have a competitive edge and to focus more on their core competencies. With the rise in data volume among business enterprises, the demand for protection of data stored in the cloud will increase during the forecast period.

"Large vendors are adopting the M&A strategy to improve their market presence and expand their geographical reach. Through acquisitions, large companies can acquire advanced technologies and obtain more opportunities to enter new markets," says Ishmeet Kaur, a lead enterprise application analyst from Technavio.

New players are entering the market, and the consolidation of small players with large players is shaping the vendor landscape. The competition in the market is intense as vendors are trying to sustain in the market by improving their delivery models using technology. As many vendors are seeking to gain market share, more acquisitions will occur during the forecast period.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=53259

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Top six DPaaS market vendors

Amazon.com

Amazon.com is an American ecommerce and cloud computing company. Amazon.com offers products and services for various segments such as retail goods, consumer electronics, digital content, and games.

Amazon Web Services is a subsidiary of Amazon.com and a leading cloud service provider that offers IT infrastructure services to large enterprises and SMEs worldwide. Amazon Web Services offers cloud computing solutions that provide developers with a flexible, scalable, deployable, low-cost method of delivering their applications. Amazon Simple Storage Service (S3) provides secure, highly scalable, and durable object storage with web service interface to store and retrieve data on the web. It uses a web service interface to store and retrieve data from anywhere over the internet.

HP

HP is one of the leading global providers of IT products, software, technologies, services, and solutions. Since 2015, HP Inc. and HP Enterprise are two successors of HP. HP Inc. retains HP's personal computers and printer business.

HPE Data Protector is an adaptive backup and recovery software solution that provides cost-effective and reliable protection of information. In 2015, globally, more than 45,000 customers used the HPE backup and recovery software solution to solve enterprise backup challenges such as high cost and latency.

IBM

IBM is one of the major vendors in the global big data services market such as big data analytics in the cloud. The company provides various types of consulting, hardware, software, and infrastructure services. Its offerings find applications in sectors such as customer products; aerospace and defense; banking, financial services, and insurance; and electronics.

The company has expertise in disaster recovery, work area recovery, business continuity, and recovery planning for more than 50 years. A comprehensive portfolio of disaster recovery services allows the company to provide cost-effective solutions that meet modern-day business and regulatory needs. Its solutions are highly customizable and enable the recovery of data up to the point of failure.

Veritas Technologies

In 2005, Veritas Technologies was merged with Symantec, but it was separated in January 2016. Veritas Technologies includes storage management software and office backup software. The company is one of the prominent vendors in the backup and recovery market. Its NetBackup platform caters to virtual machines.

In addition, it offers solutions as a multi-tenant model, with a self-service option that will help deploy and deliver BaaS to internal users and external customers.

Commvault

It is a leading global provider of enterprise recovery and backup services. It provides storage and backup services for customer's applications, endpoints, files, and virtual machines with maximum efficiency depending on information type and recovery profile. It optimizes storage with deduplication and recovers information easily and quickly based on the customer's needs. It also leverages reports for customers to improve recovery and backup processes. The company provides data protection and data management software that focuses on mid-range and enterprises-level environments.

EMC

Dell announced to acquire EMC in October 2015 to evolve Dell business areas such as personal computer, enterprise server, and mobile business with EMC's enterprise storage business.

EMC was established in 1979 and is headquartered in Hopkinton, Massachusetts, US. The company offers virtual infrastructure technologies, information infrastructure, solutions, and services. It also provides security solutions, enterprise software, and cloud solutions, which include the EMC Documentum portfolio that offers information and content management.

Browse Related Reports:

Global Anything-as-a-Service Market 2016-2020

Global Data-as-a-Service Market 2016-2020

Global IT Security-as-a-Service Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161010005352/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com