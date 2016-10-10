Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Strategic Analysis of BREXIT and its Implications to Industries, Economies and Societies" report to their offering.

As Europe battles unequal growth and environmental, economic, social, and political challenges, Britain has chosen to fight its challenges alone. This study puts forth a hypothetical timeline to the events that might unfold in the next five years and examines the potential trade models that may come to reality between Britain and the European Union, and the subsequent impact each scenario may have on the strongest industries in the region.

It also analyses the new growth drivers that Britain will need to negotiate to keep itself afloat and the areas of innovation it is most likely to face obstacles. Key stakeholders will need to plan their strategic imperative to remain competitive in the new dynamic that is about to form in the near future.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Research Scope, Objective, and Methodology

3. Brexit-The Path Taken

4. Potential UK-EU Relationship Models

5. Analysis of 6 Scenarios-Potential Impact on the UK, the EU, and UK-based companies

6. Analysis of the Impact of Brexit on the Top 8 Industries of the UK

7. Policy Amendments

8. Future Growth Drivers Affected by Brexit

9. The Big Prediction

10. Appendix

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bx7j6h/strategic

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161010006065/en/

Contacts:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Related Topics: International Trade, Economics