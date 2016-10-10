

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rallied Monday as Russia pledged to join Saudi Arabia in curbing oil supplies.



November oil closed up $1.54, or 3.1%, at $51.35/bbl.



'Russia is ready to join in joint measures to limit output and calls on other oil exporters to do the same,' Vladimir Putin said on Monday at the World Energy Congress in Istanbul.



'In the current situation, we think that a freeze or even a cut in oil production is probably the only proper decision to preserve stability in the global energy market.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX