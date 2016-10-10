

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Billionaire investor Warren Buffett, in response to Donald Trump's accusation on his tax payments, Monday released his income tax information and also challenged the Republican presidential candidate to release his own tax records as well.



In a presidential debate on Sunday, Trump admitted that he used a $916 million loss incurred in 1995 to reduce tax obligations. He also said that these strategies were also used by other wealthy people including Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton's supporter Buffett, who took 'a massive deduction.'



However, Buffet dismissed Trump's claims and said in a statement, 'He has not seen my income tax returns. But I am happy to give him the facts.'



'I have paid federal income tax every year since 1944, when I was 13. (Though, being a slow starter, I owed only $7 in tax that year.) I have copies of all 72 of my returns and none uses a carryforward,' Buffett said.



Buffet said his 2015 returns shows adjusted gross income of $11.56 million. His deduction totaled $5.48 million, of which allowable charitable contributions were $3.47 million.



Buffet also dismissed Trump's claim that he can not release his own return because of an audit by the Internal Revenue Service.



'I have been audited by the IRS multiple times and am currently being audited,' Buffett wrote. 'I have no problem in releasing my tax information while under audit. Neither would Mr. Trump -- at least he would have no legal problem.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX