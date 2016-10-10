Technavio has announced the top five leading vendors in their recentglobal erectile dysfunction treatment marketreport. This research report also lists 11 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

The global erectile dysfunction (ED) treatment market is expected to display negative growth during the forecast period, primarily because of the patent expiration of major drugs, which include Viagra, Cialis, and Levitra/Staxyn, in major regions (counting Japan and China), and lack of products in the immediate pipeline.

Several low-cost herbal forms of Viagra such as Malenergex are being aggressively marketed by retailers, especially online; this trend has gradually taken over the market share of patented approved ED drugs.

Competitive vendor landscape

The global ED treatment market is oligopolistic in nature, as it is dominated by a few large companies around the world. The ED drug market is dominated by Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Bayer, whereas the ED devices market is dominated by Coloplast and Boston Scientific (American Medical Systems). Boston Scientific is alone credited to have provided penile implants solution to more than 300,000 men.

"The market currently has a broad range of solutions to treat ED, including ED drugs, ED devices or implants, intraurethral injections, and vacuum erection devices. The companies in the ED market are constantly competing for the top position, with occasional spurts of competition from local manufacturers in various countries, especially in China, which has many vendors offering low-priced counterfeit products," says Amber Chourasia, a lead health and wellness analyst from Technavio.

The demand for ED solutions will be high in APAC countries such as China, South Korea, and Japan, which have growing older adult population. These countries will constitute the fastest growing market, with many local players having a considerable share in the market. The market which will witness many patent expirations will see players competing on various factors such as price, availability, brand, and variety.

Top five ED treatment market vendors

Bayer

Bayer HealthCare focuses on the R&D, production and sales of drugs, pharmaceuticals, vaccines, antibiotics, and small components for human and animal health worldwide. Bayer HealthCare has established its presence in the global erectile dysfunction treatment market with its range of offerings. The company's men's health business unit offers products for the treatment of erectile dysfunction in men.

Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific established its presence in the global ED treatment market through its urology division American Medical Systems. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of ED products.

The company focuses on various therapeutic areas, including benign prostatic hyperplasia, pelvic organ prolapses, gynecological disorders, erectile dysfunction, male incontinence, urinary stones, female incontinence, and ear nose throat (ENT) disorders. American Medical Systems male urology portfolio is now part of Boston Scientific.

Coloplast

Coloplast established its presence in global ED treatment market with its range of offerings. The company, through its surgical urology category, offers a wide range of products in endourology, lower urology, men's health, female pelvic health, and laparoscopy.

Coloplast focuses on expanding its broad portfolio of men's health solutions. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of innovative inflatable penile implants or malleable implants for treating ED. It also provides testicular implants.

Eli Lilly

Eli Lilly focuses on expanding its market presence in global ED treatment market with its range of offerings. The company, through its human pharmaceutical products segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, including cardiology. The company's cardiovascular products and brands include Cialis, Effient, and ReoPro.

Pfizer

Pfizer is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that produces, manufactures, and develops a wide range of pharmaceutical products for various therapy areas including arthritis, cardiovascular conditions, metabolic disorders, infectious diseases, and respiratory problems.

Pfizer has an established presence in the global ED treatment market with its range of offerings. The company, through its innovative products business segment offers products for various health conditions.

