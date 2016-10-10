Technavio's latest report on the globalenteral feeding bags marketprovides an analysis on the most important trends expected to impact the market outlook from 2016-2020. Technavio defines an emerging trend as a factor that has the potential to significantly impact the market and contribute to its growth or decline.

An increase in the number of hospitals worldwide, especially in emerging countries such as India and China that use enteral feeding systems for enteral nutrition to treat patients with proper supplies, in order to meet with the needs of a huge population will contribute to the growth of the global enteral feeding bags market.

Also, rising consumer consciousness about the cost benefits of home enteral nutrition over hospitalization is likely to fuel the demand for home enteral nutrition. Home care not only gives the patient the comfort of being monitored and treated at home but also reduces the overall costs when compared with services in clinics or hospitals. This, in turn, will increase the demand for enteral feeding bags.

Amber Chourasia, a lead analyst from Technavio, specializing in research on health and wellness sector, says, "Vendors are investing in R&D to improve the quality of raw materials used in manufacturing enteral feeding bags. Currently, PVC is used in manufacturing enteral feeding bags, which is a toxic plastic from both the health and environmental standpoint

The top four emerging trends driving the global enteral feeding bags marketaccording to Technavio research analysts are:

Growing demand for traceability

Increased use of disposable bags

Shift from parenteral to enteral-based nutrition therapy

Healthcare product vendors are focusing on improving their sales and distribution methods. Vendors are selling its products through direct sales force and also make sales to and through independent distributors, specialty pharmacy, drug wholesalers acting as sales agents, and other alternate site providers. Vendors are also warehousing and shipping a significant portion of products through their distribution centers. These centers are stocked with adequate inventories to guarantee prompt customer service.

"Sales and distribution practices include frequent contact by sales and customer service representatives, circulation of catalogs and merchandising bulletins, automated communications via various electronic purchasing systems, direct-mail campaigns, trade publication presence, and advertising," according to Amber.

Product traceability systems are aimed to keep a record of the product flow, and keep a track of product attributes throughout the production process or logistics network. Since the manufacturing and distribution process of any medical product is complex, companies consider traceability systems as a best tool to solve all counterfeit- related challenges. Product traceability tools help companies make available reliable products to their consumers, thereby helping to reduce the counterfeiting of products in the market. In many countries such as the US and the UK, consumers are ready to pay a high amount for products with traceability certificates.

Increased use of disposable bags

A large number of enteral feeding bags in the modern healthcare setting are disposable or single-use bags. Disposable bags offer benefits such as reduction in risk of cross-contamination, and provide safety, sterility, and convenience of usage. Growing use of disposable bags has also increased the demand for use of plastic materials as they are cost-effective compared to other materials. Cost effectiveness of single-use disposable enteral feeding bags, due to elimination of the need of re-sterilization for repeated use, is also a significant factor for the growth of the market.

Shift from parenteral to enteral-based nutrition therapy

Parenteral nutrition is administered through veins, wherein the risk of infection due to needlestick injuries is high, whereas enteral nutrition is rendered directly to the GI tract. Parenteral nutrition is prescribed only in cases of intestinal failure and is ineffective in patients with a short bowel. In enteral feeding, nutrition or medications can be delivered directly into the intestine or stomach. The device can also be used to feed specialized diet to bedridden and older patients with chronic ailments such as cancer, inherited metabolic diseases, and neurological disorders.

The top vendors are as follows:

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Medtronic

Medline

Vesco Medical

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

