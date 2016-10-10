Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Myocardial Ischemia Pipeline Review, H2 2016" report to their offering.

Myocardial Ischemia pipeline therapeutics constitutes close to 20 molecules, out of which approximately 17 molecules are developed by Companies and the remaining by Universities/Institutes. The molecules developed by Companies in Phase III, Phase I and Preclinical stages are 3, 1 and 13, respectively. Similarly, the Universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 3 molecules, respectively.

Myocardial Ischemia lack of blood flow and oxygen to the heart muscle lead to cardiac ischemia, also called myocardial ischemia. The signs and symptoms may include chest pain, typically on the left side of the body (angina pectoris), neck or jaw pain, shoulder or arm pain, clammy skin, shortness of breath and nausea and vomiting. Myocardial ischemia can be caused by conditions such as coronary artery disease (atherosclerosis), blood clot, coronary spasm and severe illnesses.

The factors that may increase the risk of developing myocardial ischemia include tobacco, diabetes, high blood pressure, high blood cholesterol or triglyceride levels, lack of physical activity, obesity and family history.

Myocardial Ischemia Pipeline Review, H2 2016, outlays comprehensive information on the therapeutics under development for Myocardial Ischemia, complete with analysis by stage of development, drug target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. It also reviews key players involved in therapeutic development for Myocardial Ischemia and features dormant and discontinued projects.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction Myocardial Ischemia Overview Therapeutics Development Pipeline Products for Myocardial Ischemia Overview Pipeline Products for Myocardial Ischemia Comparative Analysis Myocardial Ischemia Therapeutics under Development by Companies Myocardial Ischemia Therapeutics under Investigation by Universities/Institutes Myocardial Ischemia Products Glance Late-Stage Products Clinical-Stage Products Early-Stage Products Myocardial Ischemia Products under Development by Companies Myocardial Ischemia Products under Investigation by Universities/Institutes Myocardial Ischemia Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development

Bayer AG

Cellmid Limited

CohBar Inc.

Lixte Biotechnology Holdings Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

NoNO Inc.

Shire Plc

Symic Biomedical Inc.

Taxus Cardium Pharmaceuticals Group Inc.

ViroMed Co. Ltd.

Related Topics: Cardiovascular Drugs