MachineShop, the leading provider of API-based asset, device and data management products, today announced capabilities that strengthen its edge computing leadership. Today's market is flooded and confused by hundreds of competing IoT Clouds, but MachineShop has doubled-down on its MachineShop Edge product which works in close concert with not only its own cloud services but virtually any enterprise application or infrastructure platform.

Edge Computing, sometimes called "Fog Computing" refers to data and device management at the edge of the network where sensors, gateways and other connected products operate either independently or in concert with cloud technologies. Edge computing is now recognized as a critical element in distributed enterprise architectures with edge, cloud and on-premise deployment models. Its value lies in three main areas: (1) intelligent filtering of data at the source which reduces network and data storage consumption (2) the ability to act, in real-time, at the source of important events without requiring the intervention of external or cloud services (3) native integration with connected assets and devices for command and control through standard, API-based services and a common governance model.

Infrastructure Integrations

MachineShop recently announced deep integration with AWS IoT and now offers enhanced security integration with AWS. Customers can also leverage a newly created integration "recipe" to IBMs Bluemix platform for advanced analytics and application integration capabilities. MachineShop integrations to these cloud services mean that customers and developers can immediately and securely connect edge devices their devices and their data to leading infrastructure providers through a single API call or merely checking a box in MachineShop's DeviceIQ Remote Device Management application.

Simplified and Broader Device Integration - Adds Docker Container Support

MachineShop Edge runs on virtually any ARM or Intel-based Linux device and connected product, enabling zero-touch deployment and configuration. Edge supports a broad range of Linux distributions and recently added Docker Container support and became a Docker partner. MachineShop now also offers out-of-the-box integration for any gateway running OpenWRT. One of the most popular router frameworks, OpenWRT allows developers to manage devices through the use of packages that suit any application and simplify network monitoring and management.

Simplified Proprietary Device and Data Management

Today MachineShop is making available a new set of tools and services that further simplify how applications and developers interact with proprietary IoT data formats and device management interfaces. Through these new tools, developers can now write and deploy a set of bi-directional microservice translators that run at the edge, or the cloud. These services convert vendor-specific protocols into standard JSON structure that can be interpreted and acted upon by virtually any application through hundreds of RESTful APIs that MachineShop provides.

"As dozens of IoT cloud vendors fight for mindshare in the noisy market, MachineShop is focused on real edge computing - the new critical component of distributed enterprise computing," said MachineShop CEO Michael Campbell. "Organizations have invested billions of dollars in existing platforms and applications, we will be the leading enabler of these technologies and how they interact with the physical domain of connected devices and their data."

About MachineShop

MachineShop is an enterprise software company focused on simplifying the way organizations integrate and act upon operational data and the systems that generate it. MachineShop's offering is collection of API-based services and tools for data acquisition and integration, device management and application enablement. Through our "Internet of Services," organizations bridge the chasm between connected operational systems (OT) and their legacy IT business systems and customer applications. MachineShop is the only software company that provides a common framework for deploying and managing services at the Edge and in the Cloud. For more information, visit www.machineshop.io or follow us on Twitter @MachineShopIO.