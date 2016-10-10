SPARKS, MD -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- GearWrench®, an innovative hand tool brand known for tools that deliver speed, strength and access to automotive technicians, today announced the availability of two new Torx® and Hex Bit Socket Master Sets. Available nationwide in a 36-piece Torx-only set and an 84-piece Torx and Hex set, the products feature professional, full-polish chrome, durable heat-treated socket bases and hard-stamped sizes for easy identification.

The latest GearWrench Torx and Hex Bit Socket Master Sets include:

SKU 80742: 84-Piece SAE/Metric Torx® and Hex Bit Socket Master Set

Torx

E-4 - E-24 E-Torx (13 pieces)

T-8 - T-50 Long Torx (10 pieces)

T-8 - T-60 Standard (12 pieces)

Tamper Proof Torx T-8 - T-60 (12 pieces)

Hex

1/8" - 3/4" Standard (15 pieces)

2.5mm - 19mm Standard (15 pieces)

4mm - 10mm Long Ball Hex (7 pieces)

SKU 80728: 36-Piece Torx Bit Socket Master Set

Torx

E-4 - E-20 E-Torx (11 pieces)

T-8 - T-60 Standard (13 pieces)

Tamper Proof Torx T-7 - T-55 (12 pieces)

"GearWrench works hard to deliver professional-grade, built-to-last tools at competitive price points, and our Torx and Hex Bit Socket Master Sets are no exception," said Jim Stewart, product manager for GearWrench. "Offering automotive technicians this wide-ranging selection of exceptionally strong and durable bit sockets helps them do any job under every condition, and without worrying about the tool that's in their hand."

Both sets come with durable blow-molded cases for convenient storage and are backed by the GearWrench Lifetime warranty.

For more information, please visit www.GearWrench.com.

About GearWrench:

GearWrench is a premier hand tool brand from Apex Tool Group, one of the largest hand tool manufacturers in the world. Since the launch of the original patented five-degree ratcheting wrench, the GearWrench brand has continuously led the industry with breakthroughs in pass-thru ratchets, sockets, screw/nut drivers, pliers and specialty tools. Millions of GearWrench products have been "Professionally Tested" throughout the world.

About Apex Tool Group:

Apex Tool Group, LLC, based in Sparks, MD, is one of the largest worldwide producers of hand and power tools, tool storage, drill chucks, chain, and electronic soldering products. Directly and through its subsidiaries, Apex serves a multitude of global markets, including automotive, aerospace, electronics, energy, hardware, industrial, and consumer retail. Apex markets its portfolio of diverse products under its own brand names in addition to being the principal manufacturer for several key private label products for certain retailers for many years.

*Note to Editors: High-resolution product photography is available. Please contact Jennifer Leckstrom, jleckstrom@rosecomm.com

Image Available: http://www2.marketwire.com/mw/frame_mw?attachid=3065586



Media Contact:

Jennifer Leckstrom

RoseComm®

215-681-0770

jleckstrom@rosecomm.com



