Technavio analysts forecast the global fluoroscopy C-arms marketto grow at a CAGR of over 4% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the global fluoroscopy C-armsmarketfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the revenue generated from the sales of fluoroscopy C-arms is considered.

The combination of radiography and fluoroscopy with C-arm devices is the next big technological investment, which provides effective management in terms of sensitive pricing in multiple indications. Growing usage of C-arm devices in pain management across healthcare centers is leading to the growing demand for these devices. The refurbished device manufacturers are penetrating the market, considering the price of refurbished devices is 20%-30% lower than the price of the original device.

Request a sample report: http://www.technavio.com/request-a-sample?report=52915

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Technavio healthcare and life sciences analysts highlight the following four factors that are contributing to the growth of the global fluoroscopy C-arms market:

MIS involving C-arm devices

Growing focus on pain management

Technological advances easing diagnostic procedures

Focus on treatment measures for elderly population and other diagnostic areas

MIS involving C-arm devices

According to Srinivas Sashidhar, a lead medical imaging analyst from Technavio, "The prominence of MIS among patients and surgeons is increasing globally as this type of surgery saves time and reduces cost. The additional benefits could be less painful and scarring to the patient with minimal blood loss, further leading to quick healing

During the internal surgical procedures, limited visibility compels doctors to use fluoroscopy in monitoring the body area being operated. The wide usage of C-arms among doctors is to visualize real-time images of internal organs for guiding their actions during surgery.

Growing focus on pain management

Pain management in healthcare is characterized by the usage of drugs such as analgesics and anxiolytics, to ease the pain. Intervention equipment such as fluoroscopy and tomography is required to analyze the intensity of pain in individuals suffering from chronic pain. Healthcare institutions use fluoroscopy for precise diagnosis and treatment of pain. Most pain management centers use mobile C-arms for diagnosis. At times, medication is precisely injected into a painful area using fluoroscopy, a technique used in invasive pain management.

The major applications of fluoroscopy in pain management are:

Identification of pain-generating structures

Guidance for the injection of medications

Prediction of surgical intervention results

Technological advances easing diagnostic procedures

Advances in technology and upgradation in equipment determine the demand and usage of any medical device. In the field of medical imaging, new products with improved features and parameters are preferred by end-users worldwide. The latest fluoroscopy systems are equipped with high-quality image intensifiers and spectral shaping filters to obtain high-clarity images.

"Radiation-reduction devices are attached to existing fluoroscopy systems to make them safe for use, by radiologists and other surgeons. Also, the upgrading of the systems by installing inverter generators with medium frequency, enables high-performance switching capability in fluoroscopy devices," adds Srinivas.

Focus on treatment measures for elderly population and other diagnostic areas

The growing geriatric population provides huge opportunities for healthcare providers to increase their market share. Currently, the geriatric population accounts for 16.4% of the total global population, and this is expected to increase to 18.7% by 2020. Many people worldwide are above 65 years of age, because of the decreased mortality rate and wider use of birth control measures.

The geriatric people are more prone to chronic diseases, so an increase in the aging population leads to a higher prevalence of various diseases. Therefore, the demand for fluoroscopy procedures, which are used to diagnose diseases has increased. Also, the growing number of surgical procedures for age-related problems has resulted in the increased usage of mobile C-arm equipment

Top vendors:

GE Healthcare

Philips Healthcare

Shimadzu Corporation

Siemens Healthcare

Browse Related Reports:

Global Digital X-Ray Systems Market 2016-2020

Global Biopsy Devices Market 2016-2020

Global Refurbished Medical Devices Market 2016-2020

Do you need a report on a market in a specific geographical cluster or country but can't find what you're looking for? Don't worry, Technavio also takes client requests. Please contact enquiry@technavio.com with your requirements and our analysts will be happy to create a customized report just for you.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. The company develops over 2000 pieces of research every year, covering more than 500 technologies across 80 countries. Technavio has about 300 analysts globally who specialize in customized consulting and business research assignments across the latest leading edge technologies.

Technavio analysts employ primary as well as secondary research techniques to ascertain the size and vendor landscape in a range of markets. Analysts obtain information using a combination of bottom-up and top-down approaches, besides using in-house market modeling tools and proprietary databases. They corroborate this data with the data obtained from various market participants and stakeholders across the value chain, including vendors, service providers, distributors, re-sellers, and end-users.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161010005381/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 630 333 9501

UK: +44 208 123 1770

www.technavio.com