DALLAS, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- Pizza Patrón is set to blow away the competition, starting Oct. 10, with the launch of XXXL pizzas that deliver super-sized value to customers.

The XXXL pizzas feature 12 big slices, and are 65 percent larger than the chain's classic 14-inch large pizzas. They will be available weekdays after 3:00 pm and all day on weekends. Starting at just $9.99 for a 1-topping and $15.99 for any XXXL specialty pie, this new pizza offering undercuts the pricing of most comparable pizzas of the same size by more than half. It's perfect for feeding families or for game-watching parties.

Pizza Patrón is even sweetening the deal during the launch by offering a large pepperoni for only $3.99 with the purchase of any XXXL pie. "This deal offers mega-value that can't be beat and gives customers more reasons to try the new XXXL pizzas," says Andrew Gamm, executive vice president for the chain.

"We've timed this perfectly to meet our customers' needs as football season is here and the holidays are quickly approaching," said Gamm. "As always, the new XXXL pizzas will feature Pizza Patrón's classic dough recipe, which is made from scratch and baked fresh in each restaurant daily."

The chain encourages its loyal customers to take advantage of the big deal while it lasts, available at participating locations. Prices may vary.

To find the nearest Pizza Patrón location, go to www.pizzapatron.com.

