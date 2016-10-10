SAN JOSE, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/10/16 -- California Water Service Group (NYSE: CWT) today announced that its third quarter 2016 earnings results will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET with its teleconference to follow at 11:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, October 27, 2016.

All stockholders and interested investors are invited to listen to the teleconference. The 2016 third quarter conference call may be accessed by dialing 1-877-604-9665 or 1-719-325-4748 and keying in ID# 7228386. A replay of the call will be available from 11:00 a.m. PST (2:00p.m. EST) on October 27, 2016 through December 27, 2016, at 1-888-203-1112 or 1-719-457-0820, ID# 7228386. The replay will also be available under the investor relations tab at www.calwatergroup.com. Prior to the call, Cal Water will furnish a slide presentation on its website.

California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service Company, Washington Water Service Company, New Mexico Water Service Company, Hawaii Water Service Company, Inc., CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together these companies provide regulated and non-regulated water service to more than 2 million people in 100 California, Washington, New Mexico and Hawaii communities. Group's common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "CWT."

