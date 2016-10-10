The MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Formula OneTM Team has followed up on its successes in 2014 and 2015 by winning the 2016 FIA Formula OneTMWorld Constructors' Championship1. Securing the title at the Japanese Grand Prix in Suzuka on Sunday, October 9, 2016, Mercedes-Benz becomes only the fifth constructor to win three consecutive titles.

As an Official Team Supplier, Spies Hecker, one of the global refinish brands of Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE: AXTA), a leading global manufacturer of liquid and powder coatings, is responsible for the paint of the high-impact, instantly-recognizable livery on the most recent Silver Arrow the Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid car.

"Massive congratulations to the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Formula OneTM Team for being crowned FIA Formula OneTM World Constructors' Champions for the third year in a row. Achieving TheTriple is quite an achievement and a real testament to teamwork," says Joachim Hinz, Spies Hecker Brand Manager for Europe, Middle East and Africa. "We are delighted to have contributed by helping to make the cars look as fantastic as they perform. The paintwork on the Mercedes F1 W07 Hybrid car was designed to look stunning and formulated to withstand the tough conditions on the race track, while adding minimal weight."

This is the fourth year that the MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Formula OneTM Team has chosen Spies Hecker as its paint supplier. The refinish brand not only provides the team with a variety of highly durable, VOC-compliant paint products including Permahyd Hi-TEC Base Coat 480, but also works closely alongside the paint and graphics team with on-site technical support and training.

"Winning the FIA Formula One World Constructors' Championship is the collective achievement of all our team partners and suppliers, and a credit to the support and expertise that they provide to our team. We are absolutely delighted to have achieved this result," says Andrew Moody, Head of Paint and Graphics, MERCEDES AMG PETRONAS Formula OneTM Team.

Axalta is a leading global company focused solely on coatings and providing customers with innovative, colourful, beautiful and sustainable solutions. From light OEM vehicles, commercial vehicles and refinish applications to electric motors, buildings and pipelines, our coatings are designed to prevent corrosion, increase productivity and enable the materials we coat to last longer. With 150 years of experience in the coatings industry, the 12,800 people of Axalta continue to find ways to better serve our more than 100,000 customers in 130 countries every day with the finest coatings, application systems and technology. For more information visit axaltacoatingsystems.com and follow us on Twitter @axalta and on LinkedIn.

Spies Hecker, one of the global refinish coating brands from Axalta Coating Systems, develops optimum and practical paint system solutions that can make bodyshop work easier and more efficient. With more than 130 years of success behind it, Spies Hecker's high-quality product systems, customised service and targeted training demonstrate its partnership with the refinish industry. Based in Cologne, Germany, it is one of the world's leading vehicle refinish brands, and is available in over 76 countries worldwide.

1 Subject to official confirmation by the FIA of the results of the 2016 FIA Formula OneTM World Championship

